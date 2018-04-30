Score $20 tickets to Boston shows during National Concert Week

Music lovers can rock out all summer long without breaking the bank, thanks to Live Nation's National Concert Week.

Through May 8, fans can score $20, all-in tickets to more than 2,000 shows across the country, including dozens of awesome performances right here in the Boston area. The one-week-only deal features concerts by a number of legends and today's biggest stars, including Kesha, Macklemore, Kevin Hart, Keith Urban, Janet Jackson, Maroon 5 and so many more.

Check out a few highlights of upcoming shows around the Hub that you can score $20 tickets to below.

Blue Hills Bank Pavillion

Enjoy great music and the warm weather all summer long at the Seaport's outdoor amphitheater. The fun kicks off on May 14 with Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft, as the Oasis rocker and Verve frontman are coming to town as part of their new North American tour.

Rock icons Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will jam out with Styx and special guests Tesla on June 27, while the Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton will take over The Blue Hills Bank Pavillion on July 6. A few anniversary tours will also stop by the venue this year, such as the 50th anniversary of Jethro Tull on Sept. 9.

Other can't miss shows include the Revolution 3 tour featuring The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush on July 30; the Stars Align tour featuring Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson of Heart on Aug. 3; Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on Aug. 4; O.A.R. on Aug. 14; Billy Currington on Aug. 31; and the Dispatch summer tour on Sept. 20.

House of Blues

Fans can score $20 tickets to a handful shows at the House of Blues, including Sum 41's "Does This Look Infected" 15th anniversary tour on May 15 and a performance by Jonathan Davis of Korn on May 18.

Xfinity Center

The Mansfield concert venue has a seemingly endless lineup of shows to choose from this summer. June is packed with big shows, including a team up between Daryl Hall, John Oates and Train on June 7; Logic on June 8; Rascal Flatts on June 9; Thirty Seconds to Mars on June 10; and KISS Concert 2018 on June 17.

July will be a busy month for the Xfinity Center as well. Tedeschi Trucks Band Wheels of Soul stops by on July 8; comedian Kevin Hart brings the laughs on July 13; Weezer and the Pixies will perform together on July 17; Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets Of Rage bring their End of the World tour by on July 22; and Kesha and Macklemore will take over on July 24. The last ever Vans Warped Tour show in Mansfield will also go down on July 27.

There are a slew of awesome concerts to close out summer, too, including Keith Urban on Aug. 4; Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson on Aug. 8; Brad Paisley on Aug. 11; G-Eazy on Aug. 26; Ozzy Osbourne on Sept. 6; Nial Horan on Sept. 8; and Kid Rock on Sept. 29.

For tickets and a full list of participating shows, visit ncw.livenation.com.