Boston Pops announce spring 2019 lineup

Opening night for conductor Keith Lockhart and the Pops will take place on May 8 with the award-winning Broadway star Bernadette Peters. The evening will also include the local debut of James Beckel's From the Earth to the Moon and Beyond, a new piece by the acclaimed composer that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Other highlights include special appearances by comedian Jane Lynch and travel guru Rick Steves. Lynch, best known for her hilarious role as Sue Sylvester on FOX’s musical comedy show Glee, will sing from the Great American Songbook—plus a certain Guatemalan love song made famous by her appearance in The 40-Year-Old Virgin—June 11-12. Meanwhile, Steves, the famed American travel writer and television personality, will take audiences on a symphonic journey across Europe June 13-14.

Another exciting addition to the Boston Pops' spring 2019 lineup is Grammy and MacArthur "Genius Grant" winner Rhiannon Giddens, who's set to perform at Symphony Hall May 22-25. The singer will take part in a four-concert residency focused on American Roots music.

Besides all the talented people performing with the Pops this year, fans can also look forward to the orchestra's first sensory-friendly concert on June 1. This concert is for patrons with autism-spectrum disorders and other disabilities that create sensory sensitivities. These performances are a great way to include those with disabilities who might be uncomfortable in a traditional concert venue.

Star Wars fans will get the chance to sit back and enjoy an immersive experience with John Williams’ Academy-award winning score during special film presentations on May 10, 11 and 14. The Pops will screen Star Wars: A New Hope, while the iconic film's score will be performed live by Lockhart and the orchestra.

Other special appearances include a Summer of ’69 performance featuring Arlo Guthrie May 15-16, a Nat King Cole tribute by Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. June 5-6, the grand return of the Cirque de la Symphonie on June 8 and the annual Gospel Night on June 15. For more info, check out bso.org.