Boston Pops 4th of July fireworks: Start time, show info and where to watch

There's no better way to celebrate Independence Day in the Hub than at the annual Boston Pops 4th of July fireworks show and concert. The iconic festivities, which draws crowds numbering in the hundreds of thousands each year, have also become a national event thanks to television broadcasts and digital live streams of the show. Whether you plan on party along the Esplanade or tuning in at home, here's everything you need to know about the 2018 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

What time does the Boston Pops 4th of July fireworks spectacular start?

If you plan on seeing the Boston Pops 4th of July fireworks show in person, you better head to the festivities early. Spots near the concert at the DCR Hatch Shell are available on a first-come, first-served basis and fill up quick, with gates opening to the public at 9 a.m. The music-filled show won't kick off until 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, while the fireworks will sparkle over the Charles River beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Where to watch the Boston Pops 4th of July fireworks spectacular

Located on Boston's Esplanade, the DCR Hatch Shell is the annual home of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Fans who decide to attend the show in person are allowed to bring a number of items to make their viewing experience more relaxing, including blankets, tarps, pop-up tents and canopies without side with a maximum size of10' by 10' in size, as well as folding beach chairs. Coolers without wheels are allowed too, but leave the grills, backpacks and other prohibited items at home.

For spectators who don't want to deal with the crowds at the DCR Hatch Shell, there are a number of other viewing locations around the city. The lawns at MIT in Cambridge are a nice spot to watch the action and are usually not as crowded. Meanwhile, the Rose Kennedy Greenway will host a live screening of the festivities on a giant outdoor screen. If you plan to splurge for an extravagant Independence Day celebration, make a reservation at the Top of the Hub for a bird's eye view of the fireworks, accompanied by a five-course dinner and a live stream of the concert.

Boston Pops 4th of July fireworks spectacular TV time, live stream

Don't feel like heading outdoors for this year's show? Tune in from home instead. Bostonians can watch live on WHDH while fans across the country can check out the concert and fireworks over at Bloomberg Television if they have DISH or DirectTV. There will be a number of websites streaming the action online as well, including Bloomberg.com, Boston.com, BostonGlobe.com and bostonpopsjuly4th.org.

Who's performing at the Boston Pops 4th of July fireworks spectacular?

As per tradition, a number of musical stars will join conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops orchestra for the 4th of July concert. This year's headliner is Bay State native and "Fight Song" star Rachel Platten. The show will also include performances by the Indigo Girls, Rhiannon Giddens, Rita Moreno, Natalie Cortez and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.