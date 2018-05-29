5 ways to celebrate Boston Pride Week 2018

Boston Pride Week 2018 officially kicks off this weekend. The annual LGBTQ celebration returns June 1-10 with parades, parties and more set to go down around the city. Here are five ways you can get in on the Pride Week fun.

Boston Pride Week 2018 events

Boston Pride Week Kick-Off, Parade and Festival

Mayor Marty Walsh will help kick off Boston Pride Week during a rainbow flag raising ceremony at City Hall Plaza on Friday afternoon. The area will be even busier on Saturday, June 9, thanks to the Boston Pride Festival and Concert. City Hall Plaza also marks the end point of the annual parade, which takes off from Copley Square at noon on June 9.

Samuel Adams Beer Garden Takeover

Boston Pride Week takes over the beer garden at Samuel Adams on Wednesday, June 6. Tickets to the event include a commemorative Pride koozie, a 16 oz. draft of beer, plus a treat from Boston Pretzel. Guests will also get the chance to try the new Love Conquers Ale, as well as catch a performance by Queens With A Mission.

Museum of Fine Arts

The MFA is celebrating Boston Pride Week with a number of special events, including screenings of the Oscar-winning films "A Fantastic Woman" on Sunday, June 3, and "Call Me By Your Name" on Friday, June 8. The MFA will also host a discussion on June 7 with three photographers featured in the exhibition "(un)expected families" and how they depict LGBTQ families.

Pride Nights at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park

Both the Revolution and the Red Sox will host nights dedicated to Pride. During the Saturday, June 2, game against the Red Bulls, Revs players and Gillette Stadium and Revs will be decked out in Pride gear. Pride Night takes over Fenway Park on Thursday, June 7, when the Red Sox take on the Tigers. The festivities include a pregame Pride Party on the Right Field Roof Deck, as well as a rendition of the National Anthem by the the Boston Gay Men's Chorus.

Pride Grand Finale

Head to the Seaport for a Boston Pride Week closing party at the Grand on Sunday, June 10. Dance the night away with tunes provided by DJ Andrea Stamas and DJ Pacifico.