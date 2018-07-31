Where to eat during Boston Restaurant Week 2018: Summer edition

If you didn't get a chance to check out all the hotspots on your wishlist during Dine Out Boston's spring installment, don't worry. Boston Restaurant Week 2018 continues this summer with more great deals at all the best places around town. Here's our guide to where to eat during the summer edition of Dine Out Boston.

Where to eat during Boston Restaurant Week 2018

Boston Chops Downtown

The recently opened Boston Chops location by Brian Piccini and chef Chris Coomb is quite the addition to the Downtown dining scene. Located inside an old bank, the venue features an elegant decor to go along with its delicious urban steak bistro menu. Stop by for lunch ($25) or dinner ($38) during the Dine Out Boston festivities.

52 Temple Pl., Boston, bostonchops.com

Mooncusser Fish House

It's a seafood lover's paradise at this hotspot helmed by Chef Carolyn Johnson, which was recently named the best high end seafood restaurant by Boston Magazine. Swing by for dinner ($38) throughout restaurant week, and make sure to check out the venue's hip Moon Bar for a more casual, lounge experience on the first floor.

304 Stuart St., Boston, mooncusserfishhouse.com

Post 390

Executive chef Nick Deutmeyer always has something tasty cooking at Post 390. Feast on classic America fare for lunch ($25) or dinner ($38) in a beautiful tavern setting at this fan-favorite Back Bay restaurant throughout Dine Out Boston's summer installment.

406 Stuart St., Boston, post390restaurant.com

State Street Provisions

Located right around the corner from the New England Aquarium, State Street Provisions has a delicious dinner menu prepared for Boston Restuarant Week 2018. Munch on a first course of bay scallop ceviche or Maplebrook Farm burrata, followed by a main course of fried bronzino or marinated steak tips. Finish things off with an order of peach and blackberry shortcake or butterscotch doughnuts.

255 State St., Boston, statestreetprovisions.com

Top of the Hub

Enjoy a fantastic view in addition to an amazing fine dining experience. Top of the Hub will have both lunch ($25) and dinner ($38) specials available during Dine Out Boston 2018.

800 Boylston St., Boston, topofthehub.net

When is Boston Restuarant Week 2018?

The foodie fun returns Aug. 5-10 and 12-17. Check out more details and a full list of participating restaurants at bostonusa.com/dine-out-boston.