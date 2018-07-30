Boston Seafood Festival 2018: Everything you need to know

If you need an excuse to taste test the city's best seafood, head to the Boston Seafood Festival 2018, where you can try a lobster bake, shuck an oyster and enjoy seafood delicacies from the city’s highest-quality vendors. Get ready for a whole day dedicated to celebrating Boston’s best-loved foods. Plus, it’s all for a good cause, as a portion of the proceeds from the fest will go to the Boston Fisheries Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to preserving our region’s maritime history and delicious seafood. Here's everything you need to know about the Boston Seafood Festival 2018.

Chef demonstrations at Boston Seafood Festival 2018

Learn how to cook seafood at home from the best. At 12:30 p.m., a fish cutting demonstration will show you how the pros slice fish before they cook it. Chef demos happen every 30 minutes, all day, from head chefs and dieticians at renowned Boston seafood restaurants Yvonne’s, the Daily Catch, Ocean Prime Boston, Woods Hill Table, the Fairview Inn, Lolita, RUKA and Bastille Kitchen.

Fresh-cooked seafood at Boston Seafood Festival 2018

An all-day lobster bake with fresh-steamed lobster, corn on the cob, pasta salad, clam chowder and drawn butter will whet your seafood palate. You can also purchase fresh seafood dishes from seventeen local vendors, from The Shaking Crab to Big Rock Oyster Company.

Hands-on activities at Boston Seafood Festival 2018

Get your hands dirty shucking oysters in the Battle of the Shuckers Oyster Shucking Competition, which you can register for in advance. The top three shuckers will win gift cards from the outdoor gear company Filson. After shucking your heart out, go for a stroll in the Harpoon Brewery Beer Garden. Sip on your craft beer while trying your hand at games like Cornhole and Giant Jenga.

More than just seafood at Boston Seafood Festival 2018

Watch a performance from the Gund Kwok Women Lion and Dragon Dance Troup, see performances by pirates like the Captain Jack Sparrow character. There will be all-day activities for the kids, presentations by environmental organizations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and an announcement of the latest addition to the Boston Fisheries Foundation Hall of Fame.

If you go:

Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Boston Fish Pier, Northern Ave., Boston, $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for children under 5, bostonseafoodfestival.org