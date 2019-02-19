Where to eat brunch in Boston any day of the week

In a culinary landscape where dress codes have gone extinct and nearly anything can be ordered and delivered via phone, the relegation of brunch to Saturdays and Sundays seems to be one of the last rules left standing. But even that may be changing, with these five local spots blazing the trail to weekday brunch.

Sonsie

This Newbury Street mainstay is the latest entrant in the weekday brunch club, having extended its service to seven days a week earlier this month. Turns out huevos rancheros nachos and corned beef and sweet potato hash are just as enticing on Mondays, too. 327 Newbury St., Boston, sonsieboston.com

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

From Monday to Thursday, Lincoln serves a slightly truncated version of its weekend brunch menu, which still covers comfort heavy hitters like wood-fired breakfast pizza and fruity pebble pancakes. Things get freakier each Friday, where the normal lunch menu is supplemented by ever changing “brunch test kitchen” specials that have included the likes of hot chocolate French toast and lasagna pizza. 425 W Broadway, South Boston, lincolnsouthboston.com

Brownstone

Brownstone’s weekday brunch splits things squarely down the middle, dividing into “a little lunch” and a “little brunch” sections. The latter’s offerings, from buttermilk pancakes to duck hash to a purportedly hangover-curing aglio e olio, are best saved for afternoons with little to nothing on the work calendar. 111 Dartmouth St., Boston, brownstoneboston.com

Deep Ellum

Deep Ellum may be best known for its classic cocktails and craft beer selections, but a Monday-Friday brunch provides good reason to frequent it in the daytime, too. Reasons like Monte Cristo sandwiches with house-cured ham, challah French toast and a “bbq breakfast” with braised pork, cornbread, a fried egg and mustard aioli. 477 Cambridge St., Allston, deepellum-allston.com/dewp

Mamaleh’s

It may not be labeled “brunch,” but the breakfast menu at this modern Jewish deli extends to 4 p.m. each weekday. That’s a whole lot of time to get your hands on noodle kugel, pastrami-egg-and-cheese sandwiches and house-cured lox. 15 Hampshire St., Cambridge, mamalehs.com