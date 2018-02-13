Cambridge’s Lamplighter gets a back taproom

The microbrewery now has a lot more space for pop-ups, beer Olympics and other activities.

There’s always something fun going on at Lamplighter Brewing Co., and now guests have more space to enjoy it all.

The popular Cambridge microbrewery recently unveiled its brand new back taproom, effectively doubling its capacity to help accommodate all the loyal fans who aren’t afraid to wait in the usually long lines on any given night. According to an announcement on social media, Lamplighter’s new space will “provide more room for events, pop-ups, seating and all those good things,” and will be open Tuesday through Saturday evenings.

“We're incredibly excited to announce that our back taproom is finally ready to roll,” the brewery wrote on Facebook. “Come grab a beer, see the space for yourself, and enjoy some tasty pop-ups.”

Featuring its own bar, seating for up to 100 people, plus a funky mural by Boston-based artist Chloe Rubenstein, Lamplighter’s back taproom is the perfect place grab a drink while watching the Olympics or checking out all kinds of events that are set to take over the space this month.

If you’re single and ready to mingle on Valentine’s Day, stop by on Wednesday night for a special speed-dating event. Kicking off at 9 p.m. and open to all genders, tickets are just $10 and come with a full pour of beer.

For the foodies out there, Lamplighter has a trio of pop-ups that are scheduled to take over this week.

Stop by on Thursday night for Littleburg’s veggie burger pop-up, or if you’re interested in munching on Polish pierogi, swing by on Friday to taste goodies from Glouchester-based Jaju Pierogi. Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen will be back on Saturday for its recurring grilled cheese pop-up, which will return for the last time this month on Feb. 24.

And as team USA continues its quest for gold in South Korea, local fans can get in on the action with Lamplighter’s beer Olympics on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. For $25 per team, competitors will get the chance to compete in challenges like stein holding, beer trivia and more, although no brews will be consumed during the actual games.

If you go:

284 Broadway, Cambridge, lamplighterbrewing.com