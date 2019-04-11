How to celebrate the ‘Game of Thrones’ final season premiere in Boston

After the last season wrapped in late 2017, fans of HBO’s beloved “Game of Thrones” were forced to wait well over a year for its return. However, the final season is here, mere days away. It may be spring, but winter is coming on April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO. With brunches, trivia nights and a final viewing party, this is how you celebrate the “Game of Thrones” final season premiere.

Brunch at City Tap House

To celebrate the “Game of Thrones” final season, City Tap House is transforming their bar into Winterfell for its #Brunchiscoming pregame party. Ommegang Brewery will be putting out a selection of “GoT” beers (Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Mother of Dragons, For the Throne). In addition, City Tap’s kitchen will be putting together a number of specials. A King’s Slayer Limb, which is a smoked turkey leg tossed in house buffalo sauce and dusted with their signature 10-spice rub, served with fries ($19); Mother of Dragon Eggs, a foursome of homemade deviled eggs topped with crispy bacon bits & truffle aioli ($11); and the Night’s Watch Meat Pie, a French meat pie mix of pork, beef and potatoes topped with gravy ($19). You don’t want to miss out on this celebration! April 14, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., City Tap House, 10 Boston Wharf Road, citytap.com

Glass House Brunch

Glass House is a bar, restaurant and modern-day meeting house inspired by the history of Kendall Square. Glass House invites you to their “Game of Thrones”-themed brunch to celebrate the premiere of season 8! Bring your friends and enter Winterfell where Glass House will be serving “GoT” themed specialty cocktails and food. Plus, a bunch of surprise “GoT” activities! April 14, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Glass House, 450 Kendall St., Cambridge, glasshousecambridge.com

Crawl of Thrones Pub Crawl

In anticipation of the last season, join The Phoenix Landing in an epic pub crawl down Mass Ave. in Cambridge. Refresh your memory of the last 7 seasons with “GoT” trivia, and enjoy some food and drink specials while you’re at it. The crawl will include “GoT”-themed prizes, a free pub crawl T-shirt and more!

April 13, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., The Phoenix Landing, 512 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, phoenixlandingbar.com

Scorpio Bar and The Grand Watch Party

This epic night begins at the Scorpio Bar with a “Game of Thrones” viewing party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. After the viewing party, DJ Kristian Nairn, a.k.a Hodor from “Game of Thrones,” will be hosting a night at The Grand from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. With this collaboration, you will definitely be celebrating the “Game of Thrones” final season premiere the right way. April 14, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Scorpion Bar, 58 Seaport Blvd., scorpionboston.com