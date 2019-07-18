Ways to celebrate the moon landing 50th anniversary in Boston

It’s hard to believe that it’s been five decades since mankind first made that giant leap by landing on the moon. As the country celebrates the 50th anniversary of this groundbreaking achievement of ambition and science on Saturday, Boston plans to get in on the fun with all kinds of lunar-themed events around town. Here are five ways you can celebrate the moon landing 50th anniversary this weekend.

JFK Library Space Fest

Since it was President John F. Kennedy who declared America’s goal of landing on the moon within a decade, there’s no better place to celebrate the anniversary than at the JFK Library this weekend. The venue is hosting a Space Fest in honor of the big day featuring visits from a former NASA astronaut, scientists and engineers, plus rocket launching and other space activities for kids, who’ll receive free admission on Saturday.

July 20, 10 a.m., John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Columbia Point, jfklibrary.org



Moon Landing 50th: One Giant Anniversary

The Museum of Science is celebrating the anniversary all weekend long with special activities and presentations. Attendees can expect to hear talks from special guest speakers, see a live stream of a trip to the International Space Station, take part in design challenges and more.

July 19-20, Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, mos.org



Lunar Day

The MIT Museum has a full day of programming set in honor of the moon landing’s 50th anniversary. Stop by to moon rocks and Apollo artifacts up close and personal, take part in demos and hands-on activities, plus see moon “movies” on the museum’s big screen.

July 20, 10 a.m., MIT Museum, 265 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, mitmuseum.mit.edu



Moon Shots

For adult visitors to the MIT Museum who want to salute the anniversary with a swig, the museum is also hosting a 21+ event that night. The festivities will feature special guests, activities as well as custom cocktails courtesy of Short Path Distillery.

July 20, 6:30 p.m., MIT Museum, 265 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, mitmuseum.mit.edu



A Lunar Soiree

The Harvard Museum of Natural History is also hosting a 21+ event to celebrate the Apollo 50th anniversary. Guests who stop by can enjoy beer, light bites, as well as a signature moonwalk cocktail while jamming out to ‘60s music. Attendees will also have a chance to see a NASA lunar sample, plus take part in other moon-inspired activities.

July 20, 7 p.m., Harvard Museum of Natural History, 26 Oxford St., Cambridge, hmsc.harvard.edu