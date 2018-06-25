A chef's guide to exploring Martha's Vineyard

Since there's so much to see and do during the busy summer months, visiting Martha's Vineyard can be overwhelming at times. Luckily, chef Erin Clarke, who's launching a new expanded menu at Alchemy in Edgartown this weekend, is happy to help out by providing some insight into the island.

“Martha's Vineyard is an island full of closely guarded secrets and as a humble 'wash ashore,' I'm not privy to all the island has to offer," Clarke admits. "But I will say that the natives are kind and generous, so take a minute to start a conversation at the local pub, bus stop or post office and heed their advice; you won't be sorry. So far, this is what I have discovered in my short stay here.”

Caroline Tuthill Preserve & Great Rock in Chillmark

“I have a rather large dog that requires walks, runs and playtime.I've lived in quite a few place and Martha's Vineyard by far offers some of the best hiking.I do the trails in the Caroline Tuthill Preserve every morning with Jean Luc and Great Rock Bight on the weekends."

Biplane & The Farm Institute at Right Fork

“Both of these are on your way out to Katama Beach.Take the time one day to stop and take a biplane tour or stroll the Farm Institute. The Right Fork Diner is a great early am breakfast if you can get in!"

Menemsha

"I think local seafood was one of the reasons I moved here. Head to Menemsha and pick up fresh lobster at Larsen's or bring your favorite bottle of wine to Homeport for BYOB and raw bar. Honestly, summer is what I wait for 3 seasons out of the year as a chef. Don't get me wrong, the other three have their marked virtues, for example: wild spring onions, pears and truffles, but the sun and heat bring such an effortless brilliance to the table. I especially look forward to a sip of iced chilled gazpacho, local Yellowfin tuna crudo and a perfectly grilled (48 oz.!) Strip Steak on the grill.”