Cocktail recipe: Sip on this Oscar-worthy 'Get Out' gimlet

Ocean Prime Boston is going all out for this weekend's Academy Awards ceremony. The Seaport hotspot is offering an array of special Oscar-themed drinks on its menu in honor of the big show. If you can't make it over to Ocean Prime this week, step up your watch party game with this amazing recipe for the restaurant's "Get Out" gimlet cocktail.

Ingredients:

-1 ½ oz. Bombay Sapphire Gin

-1 oz. Freshly squeezed lime juice

-1 oz. Simple syrup

-4-5 Slices of cucumber

Directions:

Fill glass with ice. Add cucumber, fresh lime and simple syrup to a mixing tin. Muddle with three ice cubes until the cucumber is dissolved. Add ice to the mixing tin to fill it halfway. Shake gently and strain into iced glass and enjoy!