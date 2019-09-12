7 Can’t-miss comedy events coming to Boston this fall

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean it has to be all doom and gloom. Brighten things up by having a laugh or two this fall. Here are a few of the season’s can’t miss comedy events in Boston this fall.



Sebastian Maniscalco

As one of the highest-paid comedians in the business today, you know Sebastian Maniscalco has the chops to bring the laughs night in and night out. Locals will get a chance to see the veteran comic take the stage at the TD Garden in October when his “You Bother Me” tour comes to town.

Oct. 4, 8 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, tdgarden.com



Marc Maron

Prolific podcaster and comedy all-star Marc Maron is heading to the Hub this fall. The host of the hit “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast — who’s also set to star in the Joker film out in October — takes over the Shubert Theatre for two shows, which will include a live special taping of his tour “Hey, There’s More.”

Oct. 12, Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., bochcenter.org



Jim Jefferies

The host of the hit Comedy Central series “The Jim Jefferies Show” brings his biting wit back to The Wilbur this fall. Catch Jim Jefferies in Boston when he takes over the venue for four shows in November.

Nov. 1-2, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., thewilbur.com



Ms. Pat

If Ms. Pat isn’t on your radar already, she should be. This no-holds-bar comic is one of the funniest up-and-coming stars today, so be sure to catch her during her three-night stint at Laugh Boston this fall.

Nov. 7-9, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., laughboston.com



Comics Come Home

Boston’s biggest comedy event of the year is back for an extra-special show in November. Hosted by Denis Leary and featuring performances by some of the best comedians in the country, Comics Come Home returns to the TD Garden for its 25th anniversary. Fans can expect big surprises, as well as an evening of laughs, all in support of The Cam Neely Foundation.

Nov. 9, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, tdgarden.com



Trevor Noah

“The Daily Show” host is heading back to Boston in November. While there won’t be any big elections to comment on, there should still be plenty of political fodder for Trevor Noah to joke about when he takes over the Chevalier Theatre for six shows.

Nov. 15-17, Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford, chevaliertheatre.com



Maria Bamford

The comedy veteran has been splitting the sides of fans for years with her quirky style and self-deprecating humor. See the “Lady Dynamite” star bring the laughs to The Wilbur for one night only in November.

Nov. 23, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., thewilbur.com