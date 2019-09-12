7 Must-see concerts in Boston this fall

Outdoor concert season may be over in Boston, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of amazing musical shows to check out this autumn. From hip-hop heavy hitters to rock legends and more, the city has a ton of great concerts to check out this season. Here are seven shows you don’t want to miss in Boston this fall.



Post Malone

Fresh off the release of his third studio album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” in September, Post Malone heads to the Hub for back-to-back nights in October. See the rapper take over the TD Garden alongside “Sunflower” collaborator Swae Lee, plus special guest Tyla Yaweh. Oct. 8-9, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, tdgarden.com



Carrie Underwood

Get ready to cry pretty when the country crooner comes to sound. Carrie Underwood returns to the TD Garden in October with her “The Cry Pretty Tour 360.” The Grammy-winning singer will be joined by special guests Runaway June and Maddie & Tae. Oct. 10, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, tdgarden.com



Alesia Cara

Hot off the release of her latest EP “This Summer,” Canadian pop star Alesia Cara is heading to Boston this fall. Catch the “Stay” singer when she takes over the Orpheum Theatre with her “The Pains of Growing” tour in October. Oct. 21, Orpheum Theatre, 1 Hamilton Pl., crossroadspresents.com



Rich Brian

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian broke the Internet with his 2016 hit “Dat $tick,” and he hasn’t slowed down since. The hip-hop star dropped his second studio album “The Sailor” over the summer and is making his way back to Boston in support of the record this fall Oct. 11, House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St., houseofblues.com



Fleetwood Mac

If you’re looking for a bit of old-school cool to brighten up your fall, then get ready to jam out with Fleetwood Mac. The legendary rockers are back at the TD Garden for one night only in November. See Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie perform alongside newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Oct. 28, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, tdgarden.com

Creed Bratton

Calling all fans of “The Office,” this is one concert you don’t want to miss. While most people know Creed Bratton for his wild antics on the sitcom, he’s also an accomplished musician and a former member of The Grass Roots band. Bratton performs at the Paradise Rock Club in November. Nov. 5, Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave., crossroadspresents.com



Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are back together and better than ever. Nick, Joe and Kevin bring their “Happiness Begins” tour back to Boston for the second time this year in November. See them perform their hits like “Sucker,” as well as an appearance by special guest Bebe Rexha. Nov. 24, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, tdgarden.com