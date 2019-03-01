Where to eat during Dine Out Boston 2019

Get ready to feast, because Dine Out Boston is back this weekend. The city’s restaurant week festivities kick off on Sunday with area hot spots offering special dinner and lunch menus at reduced prices. Since there are over 100 different restaurants taking part in the foodie fun, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite spots that you should check out during Dine Out Boston 2019.

Asian cuisine

If you love Japanese food, there are a few options to try during Dine Out Boston. Downtown’s PABU has a $38 per person dinner menu featuring Tokyo fried chicken, miso soup and pork tonkatsu donburi. Meanwhile, the Osaka Japanese Sushi & Steak House in Brookline has a $15 per person lunch menu and a $28 per person dinner menu, highlighted by steak, sushi and sashimi options.

Aside from Japanese fare, there’s plenty of other Asian cuisine to try as well. The Downtown Asian fusion spot Q Restaurant has a $15 per person lunch menu and a $33 per person dinner menu, with items ranging from takoyaki and crab rangoon to poke bowls and surf and turf. Boston’s only Hunanese restaurant, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen, is participating as well with a $28 per person dinner menu.

Italian favorites

There’s no shortage of great Italian spots in the Hub and many are getting in on the Dine Out Boston festivities. South End’s MIDA has a $33 per person dinner menu with tasty bites like crispy duck prosciutto toast, mushroom risotto and ricotta cheesecake. The North End’s Tresca has a special dinner menu as well for $38 per person, featuring arancini, bolognese and tiramisu.

The famed Brookline hot spot La Morra has both a lunch and dinner menu available for $25 and $38 per person, respectively. Guests can feast on delicious offerings ranging from tuna crudo and ribollita to grilled bruschetta pizza and wood grilled swordfish.

Seafood delights

If you need to sate your seafood fix, Dine Out Boston has a number of great spots to choose from. Named one of the best restaurants in the city by Boston Magazine, the Back Bay’s Mooncusser Fish House is offering a $38 per person dinner menu featuring celeriac and scallop soup, grilled salmon and pan-roasted hake. Acclaimed chef Barbara Lynch’s B&G Oysters has a tasty lunch menu available for $25 per person, highlighted by New England clam chowder, cockle ceviche and a crab cake BLT. Guests can also purchase four chef’s choice oysters for $9.

Longtime favorites are taking part in Dine Out Boston as well, including Legal Sea Foods locations in Charlestown, Chestnut Hill, Charles Square and Park Square. Chef Jasper White’s Summer Shack locations in Back Bay and Cambridge have special lunch and dinner menus, too, for $25 and $33, respectively, featuring bites like lobster potstickers, fried calamari and more.

For the steak lovers

Meat-eaters have plenty of options to choose from during Dine Out Boston. Both Boston Chops locations are offering a special three-course dinner menu for $38 per person, featuring bites like oxtail croquettes, an 8 oz. grilled prime skirt steak, plus an 8 oz. filet mignon available for an additional $19. The Downtown location is also offering a two-course lunch menu for $25.

Meanwhile, Atlantic Wharf’s Smith & Wollensky has tasty lunch and dinner menus available for $25 and $38 per person, respectively, as well, featuring bites like tenderloin tips and boneless New York prime strips. The acclaimed STRIP by Strega in the Back Bay is getting in on the fun too, with a $38 per person dinner menu highlighted by 6 oz. tenderloins.