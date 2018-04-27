The Greenway is getting a Downeast Cider bar

Downeast Cider is coming to the Greenway this spring. Photo by Getty Images

Get ready to sip on cider all summer long.

Downeast Cider announced this week that it's bringing an outdoor, pop-up bar to the Rose Kennedy Greenway. According to a press release, the new "drikery" will debut at Dewey Square across from South Station beginning in late May.

Dubbed the "Back Porch," the cider-filled set-up will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings, as well as Saturdays and Sundays, through October.

"This will be an easily-accessible location to enjoy lawn games, live music and other events, all while showcasing our unfiltered craft cider, as well as the work of many great craft brewers based here in New England," Downeaster Cider House co-founder Ross Brockman said in the release. "The Greenway continues to evolve as a destination for residents and tourists alike, and we are proud to be a part of the next chapter."

hopping on those spring vibes #downeastcider A post shared by downeast cider house (@downeastcider) on Jan 26, 2018 at 1:36pm PST

The Downeast Cider pop-up bar is the latest, boozy installation to take over the Greenway. Last year, Trillium Brewing Co. brought a beer garden to the space to much fanfare. The Boston Globe reports that Trillium is in talks with the Greenway to bring the popular attraction back this summer.

As for the new "drinkery," fans can expect five ciders on tap, including a mint lemonade flavor that will be a Greenway-only release. The pop-up bar will also feature a rotating selection of craft brewers from across New England, with a different brewery getting the spotlight each week, plus wine from Half Bottle Cans.

An official opening date and other details about the Downeast Cider "Back Porch" will be announced later this spring.