Get your game on at Boston's new arcade bar Versus

The Downtown Boston bar scene has a new addition that's perfect for every type of gamer.

Versus, a new arcade bar by Big Night Entertainment Group, is now open at the former home of the old Gem Restaurant and Lounge on Province Street. The nightclub has been transformed into a "retro-modern hangout" spot, offering an array of both classic and modern games.

Open seven days a week, Versus features dozens of arcade staples, as well as offerings geared towards modern video game fans. The lineup includes old-school favorites like Frogger, Mortal Kombat, Donkey Kong, Mrs. Pacman, Galaga and Big Buck Hunter, plus skee ball, air hockey, shuffleboard, Jenga, Hoop Fever and all sorts of pinball machines.

The folks behind Versus haven't forgotten the newer games either, as guests can tests their skills at Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch, or NBA 2k19, Madden 19 and FIFA 19 on Xbox or the PS4 while enjoying a few drinks at the bar.

Downtown Boston bar features arcade games and more

In addition to the games, the new Downtown Boston bar features a funky vibe courtesy of the various pop art murals by local artist Dirty Dek, and an equally as exciting menu of fun cocktails and tasty comfort food by executive chef Kevin Scott.

Menu items include fan-favorite bar bites such as wings, cheese steak spring rolls, jumbo pretzels and "flamin" hot onion rings. There's also a section dedicated to Pac-Man pizzas, which will be shaped after everyone's favorite ghost-eating video game character. Steak and cheese, fried chicken and burgers—including an impossible version for vegetarians—are on the menu as well, plus delicious desserts ranging from loaded Twinkies to ice cream sandwiches.

On the beverage side of things, the Downtown Boston bar has a number of beers on draft and in cans and bottles, in addition to all sorts of wines. The real draw is the cocktail menu though, which features video game-themed offerings like the Joystick Julep, made with bourbon, mint and peach, and the Resolution Rita, made with Don Julio, blood orange and fresh lime agave.

Each of the cocktails is available as a large format drink to share via a Mario question mark box, or order one in a souvenir game cartridge which you can take home.

If you go:

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, 42 Province St., Boston, versusboston.com