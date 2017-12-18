Wormtown is releasing a Dunkin' Donuts-flavored beer

DDark Roasted Brew makes its debut at the Worcester brewery this week.

Dunkin' Donuts beer will debut at Wormtown Brewery this week. Left Photo by Getty Images; Right Photo by Wormtown Brewery via Instagram

Dunkin' Donuts will be giving fans a different kind of buzz when its collaboration with Wormtown Brewery launches later this week.

The Canton-based coffeehouse company is teaming up with the Worcester brewery for DDark Roasted Brew, a new coffee-flavored beer. On Monday, Wormtown officially announced that the limited release will be available at its taproom beginning on Dec. 21.

In celebration of the DDark Roasted Brew flavor, Wormtown is hosting a special party on Thursday. The brews will begin pouring at exactly at 11:28 a.m. that morning to coincide with the winter solstice.

Fans who attend the festivities will be able to pair the new beer with Dunkin’ Donuts’ Double Chocolate Cake Donuts, which will be available to munch on. According to the Facebook event's description, the first 100 guests who stop by will also receive "an exclusive swag bag full of Dunkin’ Donuts and Wormtown Brewery goodies."

Wormtown calls DDark Roasted Brew a "decadent, stout-style beer" that utilizes "full-roasted coffee flavor" which create "a creamy mouth feel." Hailed as the "first-ever beer brewed with Dunkin’ Donuts’Dark Roast coffee beans," the new flavor is exciting collaboration between two popular Bay State brands.

Prior to the announcement on Monday, Wormtown teased its upcoming offering in a series of posts on social media.

We’re unwrapping something special for the official start of winter. 🍺🎉Keep an eye out for updates on when you’ll be able to get a taste! pic.twitter.com/mM5EqVHHry — Wormtown Brewery (@WormtownBrewery) December 14, 2017

If you go:

Dec. 21, 11:28 a.m.-10 p.m., Wormtown Brewery, 72 Shrewsbury St., Worcester, wormtownbrewery.com