Boston can now run on Dunkin' Donuts shoes

The coffee brand is teaming up with Saucony just in time for Marathon Monday.

You can now add Dunkin' Donuts shoes to your sneaker collection.

Two of the Boston area's most recognizable brands have teamed up for a special collaboration just in time for Marathon Monday. Saucony and Dunkin’ Donuts announced this week that they're launching a new style of footwear, dubbed Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9, which is giving the slogan "America Runs on Dunkin'" a whole new meaning.

Runners who want to grab a pair of the special edition shoes, which will be available in men's and women's sizes and cost around $110, can pre-order them now at Saucony's website. The sneakers are also set to ship on April 3, the same day they'll hit shelves at Marathon Sports.

"As we celebrate Saucony’s 120th anniversary we’re proud to honor our hometown marathon and Boston’s rich running heritage in partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts, a brand known for 'keeping America running,'" Amanda Reiss, chief marketing officer of Saucony, said in a release. "The Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 celebrates the joy, determination and delicious obsession of runners everywhere with a sense of playfulness that’s true to the heart and soul of both brands."

Dunkin' Donuts shoes

The Dunkin' Donuts version of Saucony's award-winning Kinvara 9 evoke the imagery of the brand's iconic offerings. The heel of the shoes feature a strawberry-frosted doughnut surrounded by orange, magenta and chocolate-colored sprinkles.

A Dunkin’ Donuts logo can also be found at the top of the shoe’s tongue, while the phrase "America Runs on Dunkin'" is located in the center heel along a reflective stripe. The Saucony logos will feature Coffee-bean prints as well, plus the sockliners will have images of hot and iced coffee.

And to top it all off, the Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 will come in a custom package that emulates a classic Dunkin’ Donuts box.

"We’ve been keeping America running on Dunkin’ for decades and we’re thrilled to partner with Saucony to literally keep Bostonians running this marathon season," Justin Unger, director of strategic partnerships at Dunkin’ Brands, said in a release. "We’re always looking for new ways for our guests to experience and enjoy Dunkin’ Donuts and the Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 is yet another way they can do so."