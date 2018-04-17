3 ways to celebrate Earth Day 2018 in Boston

As Boston and the rest the world continue to look for solutions to combat the effects of climate change, Earth Day couldn't be more important this year. Here are a few ways to celebrate the eco-holiday around town when it returns this weekend.

Earth Day 2018 events in Boston

Agricultural Festival

The Boston Public Market is hosting its first ever Agricultural Festival just in time for Earth Day on Sunday. The free fest will celebrate the holiday as well as the beginning of the spring growing season with a variety of events geared towards all ages. Highlights include pop-up vendors, face painting, a baby chicks "meet and greet," cider pressing, do-it-yourself flower crowns, composting workshops and more. Guests will also get the chance to learn about beekeeping, container garden planting, as well as enjoy live music, food and a cash bar.

April 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston, bostonpublicmarket.org

"Get Down to Earth" Brunch

Head to Lord Hobo Beer Bar in Cambridge on Sunday for a science-filled brunch in honor of Earth Day. Scientists and research groups from around the area will be in attendance to talk about what's going on in the world of environmental science and the challenges they face while guests enjoy some great food and cocktails. The event is part of the nationwide Taste of Science festivities that are set to kick off this weekend.

April 22, noon-3 p.m., Lord Hobo Beer Bar, 92 Hampshire St., Cambridge, tasteofscience.org/boston-events/down-to-earth

Party for Planet Earth

Celebrate the holiday a day early with your little ones over at the Franklin Park Zoo's Party for Planet Earth. The zoo has a day of fun planned on Saturday, including meet and greets with Dr. Seuss' The Lorax as well as story times, in half hour intervals in the Nature’s Neighborhoods Children's Zoo section. Attendees will also get the chance to meet zookeepers, take part in animal enrichment and hands-on activities, plus learn about ways to help the environment from local conservation group exhibitors.

April 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd., Boston, zoonewengland.org/engage/party-for-the-planet