Celebrate the Super Bowl and eat like Tom Brady at this Boston restaurant

Avocado ice cream is on the menu this weekend.
By
Matt Juul
 Published : February 01, 2018
Eat like Tom Brady
Eat like the GOAT at OAK Long Bar + Kitchen this weekend. Photos Provided

A Boston restaurant is taking a page out of Tom Brady's book in honor of the Super Bowl.

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen will have a special "Eat like the GOAT" menu available this weekend, filled with dishes inspired by the Patriots quarterback's favorite foods. Since Brady is a notoriously healthy eater, the offerings are a nice alternative to nachos and wings on gameday.

Fans who stop by the Fort Point restaurant will be able to try TB12's beloved avocado ice cream ($10), a sugar free dessert made with coconut meat, raw cashews, cacao powder, dates and, of course, avocado. A "6 Rings" veggie burger ($18) will also be on the menu, featuring a black bean and portobello patty on a gluten free bun, topped with vegan cheese and slaw, plus six onion rings.

"Everyone wants to be a champ, but no one wants to eat like a champ," executive chef Graham Lockwood said in a statement. "I have a lot of respect for how committed Brady is to his diet for the betterment of himself and his team. This menu is a tribute to Brady, and shows that eating healthier can be very delicious."

If you go:

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen, 321 A St., Boston, oakandrowan.com

 
