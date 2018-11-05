Fun things to do in Boston for Election Night 2018

The midterm elections are finally here, which means it's time to get out and go vote. Once you've cast your ballot, unwind at one of these fun events around town. Here's how to celebrate Election Night 2018 in Boston.

Things to do in Boston for Election Night 2018

Aeronaut Brewing Company

After you've voted on Tuesday, head to the Somerville brewery for a special Election Night 2018 watch party. Aernoaut will show the results live on its four projectors and is also offering giveaways to election bingo winners. Free high fives will be in store as well for guests sporting "I Voted" stickers. 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Aeronaut Brewing Company, 14 Tyler St., Somerville, free, aeronautbrewing.com

Bill’s Bar & Lounge

The Boston bar is going all out to celebrate the midterm elections. Stop by on Tuesday for $2 Miller High Life drafts and $4 Jell-O shots. Specialty cocktails and food specials will also be on hand. 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Bill's Bar & Lounge, 5 Lansdowne St., Boston, billsbarboston.com

City Winery

Head to City Winery on Tuesday for a special screening of a classic comedy. The venue is hosting a free showing of the 1999 flick "Election," starring Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon. Make sure to RSVP online ahead of time to snag a spot for your group. 6 p.m., City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston, free, citywinery.com/boston

Dorchester Brewing Company

Enjoy a brew or two after casting your vote in the midterm elections over at Dorchester Brewing Company on Tuesday. The brewery is giving away $5 gift cards to guests who purchase a beer and show off their "I Voted" stickers. 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, dorchesterbrewing.com

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen

The Back Bay hotspot has a special for voters on Tuesday. Stop by anytime during the day and show off your "I Voted" sticker to receive 10 percent off your food purchase. 7 a.m.-1 a.m., Oak Long Bar + Kitchen, 138 St James Ave., Boston, oaklongbarkitchen.com

Row 34

Local voters who love oysters should take a trip over to Row 34 after hitting the polls. The Fort Point restaurant is rewarding guests who show their "I Voted" stickers with a pair of complimentary oysters. 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Row 34, 383 Congress St., Boston, row34.com

Winter Hill Brewing Company

Toast to the midterm elections at the Somerville brewery on Tuesday night. Swing by Winter Hill Brewing Company to enjoy a beer as well as half-priced appetizers for guests who've voted. Noon-10 p.m., Winter Hill Brewing Company, 328 Broadway, Somerville, winterhillbrewing.com