Eminem headlines Boston Calling 2018 lineup

The rapper joins Jack White, Natalie Portman and more at this year's festival.

The Killers will rock the stage as headliners for this year's fest as well.

Milton native Jenny Slate is set to perform on the comedy stage this year.

Harvard alum Natalie Portman will be back in town to curate and host special programs for Boston Calling 2018.

The real Slim Shady is heading to the Hub for Boston Calling 2018.

Organizers announced the full lineup for this year's festival on Thursday morning, featuring a post-Coachella performance by nonother than Eminem. The Grammy Award-winning rapper will join Jack White and The Killers as headliners when the three-day fest returns Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27.

After bringing the likes of Tool and Chance the Rapper to town in 2017, Boston Calling has somehow found a way to put together an even bigger lineup for 2018. This year's fest will also include performances by Tyler, The Creator, Khalid, Queens of the Stone Age, Paramore, The National, Pussy Riot, The Decemberists, Bryson Tiller and Portugal. The Man.

Boston Calling is stepping up its non-music entertainment offerings as well. Academy Award-winning actress and Harvard University alum Natalie Portman will serve as a host and curator for a "series of special programming" at the fest, while Milton native and former "Saturday Night Live" star Jenny Slate is set to perform on the comedy stage.

"Each year we continue to push ourselves to bring fans the very best festival experience," Boston Calling Events co-founder and CEO Brian Appel said in a statement. "We are ready and excited to treat our fans to an incredible weekend of performances from some of the world’s most iconic music acts."

Boston Calling 2018 will also feature musical performances by Fleet Foxes, St. Vincent, Brockhampton, Maggie Rogers, Royal Blood, Manchester Orchestra, Daniel Caesar, Dirty Projectors, Stormzy, Thundercat, Belly, Julien Baker, Alvvays, The Menzingers, Thee Oh Sees, Perfume Genius, Noname, (Sandy) Alex G, Big Thief, Mount Kimbie, Citizen, Pond, Zola Jesus, Taylor Bennett, Westside Gunn & Conway, Charly Bliss, Leikeli47, Field Report, Lillie Mae, Tauk and This Is The Kit. New England's own Belly, Weakened Friends and Stl Gld round out the lineup.

Joining Slate on the comedy stage will be comics Bridgett Everett, Cameron Esposito, Tony Hinchliffe, Jo Firestone, Max Silvestri and Martin Urbano. Popular podcasts Pod Save America and Lovett or Leave It will be part of the fun as well.

Early-bird tickets to Boston Calling 2018 are on sale now while regular priced tickets will be available starting Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.

If you go:

May 25-27, Harvard Athletic Complex, 79 North Harvard St., Allston, bostoncalling.com