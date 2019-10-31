For more than two decades, Comics Come Home has put on one of the best annual comedy shows in the country - all for a good cause. The signature event, hosted once again by the Bay State’s own Denis Leary, returns for an epic 25th anniversary show later this fall. Here’s everything you need to know about Comics Come Home 25.



What is Comics Come Home?

If you haven’t been to a Comics Come Home yet, you’re missing out. Launched in 1995, the event has become the longest-running comedy fundraiser in the country, raising over $12 million for the Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care.

Cam Neely started his foundation in the wake of the passing of his mother and father, who both died of cancer. The Bruins legend’s charity helps provide comfort and support to adult and pediatric cancer patients, as well as their families, through initiatives like the Neely House.

Since putting on the first show at the Orpheum Theater in 1995, Neely and Leary have turned Comics Come Home into a powerhouse event. Now held at the TD Garden, the annual festivities feature a who’s who lineup of amazing stand-up comics, with names like Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle and countless other huge stars performing in years past.

In addition to the laughs, Comics Come Home is also known for its surprise guests. At prior shows, music superstars like Joe Perry of Aerosmith and John Mayer have surprised audiences by popping up on stage.



Who’s performing this year?

As expected, this year’s lineup is pretty stacked for the 25th anniversary show. Joining Leary on stage will be a number of today’s best comics, including John Mulaney, Pete Holmes, as well as the one and only Bill Burr as he makes his return to the Bay State.

A number of stand-out local stand-ups will also be performing, including living legends Lenny Clarke and Steven Wright. Rounding out the lineup for this year are fellow Boston-based stars Robert Kelly, Kelly MacFarland and Joe Yannetty.



When is it?

Comics Come Home 25 returns to the TD Garden on Saturday, Nov. 9. The show is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50.50 and are available at tdgarden.com/events/detail/comics-come-home-2019.