Forbes Under 30 Summit 2018: Everything you need to know

Cardi B, the Mooch and more are coming to Boston this fall.

Another star-studded lineup of investors, celebrities, athletes and more are coming to Boston this fall for the Forbes Under 30 Summit 2018. Here's everything you need to know about this year's big event in the Hub.

What is the Forbes Under 30 Summit?

Now in its fifth year, the Under 30 Summit is a multi-day celebration of young business leaders and entrepreneurs stemming from the popularity around the Forbes Under 30 list. The annual event draws thousands of like-minded individuals each year who take part in networking opportunities, panels and other activities while also getting the chance to see some of the world's most influential people speak or perform on stage.

"The summit brings the list to life—connecting Under 30 members, mentors and future list members through powerful events and experiences," Steven Bertoni, Vice President and Senior Editor of the Under 30 Franchise, said in a statement. "It’s a summit that spreads ideas, builds companies and forges friendships. Boston, with its deep history, academic prestige, and iconic brands and companies, is the perfect host city for this dynamic event."

In addition to hearing from more than 200 speakers, the Forbes Under 30 Summit 2018 will include a number of featured events as well. The programming ranges from music and food festivals to a Women@Forbes networking day geared towards growing the amount leadership roles for women in tech and finance, plus a day of service to give back to the Boston community.

Forbes Under 30 Summit 2018 lineup

As expected, the lineup will be stacked for the Forbes Under 30 Summit 2018, including appearances by everyone from Cardi B to the Mooch. Check out this year's lineup of speakers below.

Music Star Cardi B

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry

The Case Foundation Chairman and AOL Co-Founder Steve Case

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci

Ex-Cambridge Analytica Research Director Chris Wylie

"Insecure" Star and Comic Yvonne Orji

Handy CEO and Co-Founder Oisin Hanrahan

Flatiron Health CEO and Co-Founder Nat Turner

First Round Capital Partner Josh Kopelman

Playboy Chief Creative Officer Cooper Hefner

VaynerX Chairman and VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk

UrbanSitter CEO and Co-Founder Lynn Perkins

Circle Internet Financial CEO and Co-Founder Jeremy Allaire

MIT Director of Digital Currency Neha Narula

Rise CEO and Founder Amanda Nguyen

Sweeten CEO and Founder Jean Brownhill

Accion Systems Founder Natalya Bailey

Thrive Causemetics CEO and Founder Karissa Bodnar

Cleveland Hustles Host Bonin Bough

MakeLoveNotPorn and IfWeRanTheWorld Founder Cindy Gallop

Former Baltimore Ravens Player and MIT Mathematician John Urschel

When is the Forbes Under 30 Summit 2018?

The Forbes Under 30 Summit 2018 will take over City Hall Plaza in Boston Sept. 30-Oct. 3. Tickets and more details are available at forbes.com/forbes-live/event/under-30-summit-2018.