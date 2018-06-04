Your guide to free outdoor movies in Boston this summer

It may be blockbuster season, but who wants to be cooped up inside a dark theater for hours when you can enjoy the warm weather and catch a flick for free outside? Get the popcorn ready and check out these outdoor movies in Boston this summer.

Summer outdoor movies in Boston

The Coolidge at the Greenway

The Brookline theater is bringing a number of classic films to the Greenway's Wharf District Parks this summer. The fun kicks off June 19 with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock's hit thriller "Rear Window," followed by Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on July 24. The Aug. 21 screening will be a horror double feature of "The Incredible Shrinking Man" and "Revenge of the Creature."

Free Friday Flicks

WBZ and the Department of Conservation and Recreation will once again team up to bring free screenings of family-friendly flicks to Hatch Shell on Friday's throughout the summer. This year's lineup includes "Despicable Me 3" on June 22, "The Emoji Movie" on July 13, "Elf" on July 20, "Cars 3" on July 27, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" on Aug. 3, "Coco" on Aug. 10, "Beauty and the Beast" on Aug. 17 and "Thor: Ragnarok" on Aug. 24.

Friday Movies by Moonlight

As part of the Boston Harbor Hotel's 20th annual Summer in the City series, guests can enjoy free screenings of classic flicks under the stars by Rowes Wharf on Fridays throughout the summer. The 2018 lineup includes "When Harry Met Sally" on June 15, "It Happened One Night" on June 22, "Grease" on June 29, "Field of Dreams" on July 6, "The Lion King" on July 13, "Splash" on July 20, "The Wizard of Oz" on July 27, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" on Aug. 3, "The Karate Kid" on Aug. 10, "Hook" on Aug. 17, "Dr. No" on Aug. 24 and "Out of Africa" on Aug. 31.

Magic 106.7 Family Film Festival

The magic returns to the Prudential Center's South Garden in July with the kick off of the annual film fest. The family-friendly series will take over on Saturdays beginning at sundown with a seriously awesome lineup of flicks, including "The Lion King" on July 7, "Sing" on July 14, "Coco" on July 21, "Wonder" on July 28, "The Incredibles" on Aug. 4, "Mulan" on Aug. 11, "Tarzan" on Aug. 18 and "A Wrinkle in Time" on Aug. 25.

Mayor’s Outdoor Movie Night

Mayor Walsh will once again bring his outdoor movie series to parks in different neighborhoods around town this summer. The screenings will take place at dusk on various days in August, kicking off with "The Nut Job Two" at Dorchester's Town Field on Aug. 2. The rest of the lineup includes "Leap" at Roslindale's Fallon Playground on Aug. 6, "The Lego Ninjago Movie" at Dorchester's Ronan Park on Aug. 8, "Paddington 2" at Charlestown's Doherty Playground on Aug. 9, "Peter Rabbit" at Southie's Medal of Honor Park on Aug. 13, "Sing" at Roxbury's Ramsay Park on Aug. 16, "Despicable Me 3" at Hardiman Field Aug. 20, "Cars 3" at Mattapan's Walker Playground on Aug. 21, "Coco" at West Roxbury's Hynes Playground on Aug. 23, Beauty and the Beast" at East Boston's Brophy Park on Aug. 27 and "The Emoji Movie" at Hyde Park's Iacono Playground on Aug. 30.

Movies at the Lawn

Swing away at Lawn on D while enjoy outdoor screenings on select nights this summer. Before the new sequel hits theaters in June, stop by on June 7 to see the original "Jurassic Park." Other screenings that have been announced so far include "Saving Private Ryan" on June 28 and "Jaws" on June 29.

Sunset Cinema

Last but not least, the Museum of Fine Arts is getting in on the outdoor fun with its Sunset Cinema series. Get ready to proclaim "Wakanda forever" when "Black Panther" takes over the MFA on June 20 as part of the Roxbury International Film Festival. A screening of "Faces Place" will take place on July 12 in honor of this year's Boston French Film Festival. Hayao Miyazaki’s 1984 sci-fi flick "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind" will screen on Aug. 9, and the series will conclude on Sept. 13 with a screening of 1973 horror hit "The Wicker Man."