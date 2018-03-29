Free things to do in Boston for April 2018

While there's never a shortage of fun things happening in the Hub, events are always a bit sweeter when they don't cost a penny. As spring kicks into full gear, check out our guide to all the best free things to do in Boston for April.

5 free things to do in Boston for April

ICA Reads: Valeria Luiselli

The Institute of Contemporary Art is hosting a free chat with writer Valeria Luiselli on April 5 as part of the museum's ICA Reads series. Luiselli will discuss the process behind writing her new nonfiction work, "Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in Forty Questions," with Ellen Matilda Poss director Jill Medvedow. The book recounts Luiselli's time as a translator for Central American children and others migrating to the U.S.

Apirl 5, 7 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, icaboston.org

Free Cone Day

Every year since 1979, New England's own Ben & Jerry's has shown its fans some love by dedicated a day to giving away ice cream cones. Locals can grab their scoop when Free Cone Day returns on April 10.

April 10, various locations, benjerry.com/scoop-shops/free-cone-day

Boston Marathon

Cheer on all the athletes who'll make the 26.2 mile trek from Hopkinton to Copley Square when Marathon Monday races back into town on April 16. Hundreds of thousands of spectators routinely attend the annual Boston Marathon festivities, as many people have the day off in the Boston area for Patriots' Day. This year's event will be a particularly significant affair as it will mark the 5th anniversary since the tragic 2013 Marathon bombings.

April 16, race begins at 8:50 a.m., various locations, baa.org

Astronomy Day Star Party

Head to the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics on Aprul 22 for a celebration of all things astronomy. As long as the weather holds up, guests will be able to take part in viewings of the moon, Venus, stars and more through telescopes on the rooftop.

April 22, 8 p.m.-10 p.m., Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, 60 Garden St., Cambridge, cfa.harvard.edu/publicevents

Boston College Arts Festival

"Creating together" is the theme for this year's installment of the Boston College Arts Festival. Now in it's 20th year, the annual event allows local communities to experience music, theater, dance and other art presentations by more than 1,000 BC students and faculity members.

April 28, Boston College, 140 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, events.bc.edu/event/artsfestival