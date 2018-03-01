Free things to do in Boston for March 2018

Spring is in the air, which means it's time to get out and have some fun in the city. If you're looking to have a good time in March without breaking the bank, we've got you covered. From parades to film fests, check out our guide to free things to do in Boston this month.

Institute of Contemporary Art

Enjoy some of the best art in the city free of charge throughout the month. The ICA is free to visitors every Thursday night, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., so make plans to swing by some time in March. The museum has a number of interesting exhibitions currently on display, including "Art in the Age of the Internet, 1989 to Today," which explores the impact of the digital world through a variety of mediums.

Every Thursday, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, icaboston.org

Museum of Science

Catch a flick at the Museum of Science's Mugar Omni Theater. The museum is hosting free film screenings every Friday throughout the month of March. Just make sure to get there early as tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

Every Friday, Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston, mos.org

Sam Adams Air & Après

Ski season isn't over yet! Take a trip over to Wachusett Mountain on March 7 for this fun-filled fest. Sip on Sam Adams beer while watching Olympic and X-Game athletes show off their ski and snowboarding skills in a nighttime, aerial exhibition. The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. with an outdoor bash hosted by Sam Adams, followed by the Big Air Show at 7:30 p.m. Once everyone is done shredding, the athletes will participate in a meet and greet with fans at a special after party in the Coppertop Lounge at 8:30 p.m.

March 17, noon-10 p.m., Wachusett Mountain, 499 Mountain Rd., Princeton, samueladams.com/airandapres

Shortfish Film Festival

As part of this month's Taste of Iceland festivities, the Brattle Theatre will host a special festival on March 11 featuring Icelandic short films. The event will showcase six flicks from some of the country's top up-and-coming filmmakers. The program is scheduled to last 90 minutes and tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

March 11, 12:30 p.m., Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, brattlefilm.org

St. Patrick's Day Parade

You don't want to miss this annual tradition. The St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to the streets of Southie on March 18, so get your green and orange apparel ready.

March 18, 1 p.m., starts at Broadway Station, South Boston, southbostonparade.org