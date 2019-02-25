Spring is coming, and it cannot get here fast enough. But before the April showers bring May flowers, The Hub is blooming with events. After all, we wouldn't want to leaf you out in the cold. Did we mention they're all free? Here's our guide to the best free things to do in Boston this month.

7 free things to do in Boston this month, March 2019

ICA Free Thursday Nights

March is one of those transitional months where it just can't make up its mind. It's often too cold to stay outside but too sunny to be stuck inside, which is why it's the perfect month to head to the museum. You feel accomplished because you left the house, but you are safe from the wind and the half-melted snow. As a bonus, every Thursday night in March is free at the ICA. The ICA is featuring an exhibit called 'Entangled in Every Day', which is coming to the museum on Mar. 17. The exhibit features major works that showcases the artists’ fascination with everyday objects.

Every Thursday, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, icaboston.org

Introductory boxing class at The Ring

Everyone needs a way to get some aggression out, especially if you drive in Boston. Don’t take it to the streets, take it to The Ring. This gym is offering a free hour-long intro to boxing class. You'll learn the fundamentals of boxing technique, test your skills on the heavy bag and get a taste of a pro boxer’s conditioning routine. After, you'll get a free week of access to try out The Ring’s classes, meet the trainers and use the facilities.

Class schedule online, The Ring Boxing Club, 971 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, ringboxingclub.com

Story Hour at J.P. Licks

This Friday, kids and parents can join local author Jim Petipas for a reading of his picture book, “The Cows Go Moo!” about a musical herd of cows. Kids can dance and sing along, learn to draw some of the characters, get their books signed and learn plenty of cow jokes! You can also win prizes from Petipas’ Moo Merch and from J.P. Licks. This event is perfect for kids from 3-8 years old.

Mar. 1, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., J.P. Licks, 397 West Broadway St., South Boston, thecowsgomoo.com

Girls Who Code

Who run the world? Girls, (who code)! The Eliot School of Fine and Applied Arts will be running a new class for girls interested in coding. These classes are for girls between the ages of 14-17. This is an excellent opportunity to join the Girls Who Code sisterhood of supportive peers and role models. The girls will learn about loops, variables, conditions and functions that all form the basis of programming languages. There is a $20 registration fee, but the fee will be refunded at the end of the session for those who complete attendance.

Mar. 2, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Curtis Hall Community Center, 20 South St., Jamaica Plain, eliotschool.org

Mindfulness at Faneuil Hall

Need to find your inner peace? Resident street performer and CPCC certified coach Jason Gardner is bringing some mediation to Faneuil Hall. Every Monday, Gardner will discuss topics such as meditation, journaling, morning and evening routines, living with intention and how to manifest your deepest goals. If any of these topics are something you might want to explore, all sessions are free. You can find Gardner inside Quincy Market on the Upper Rotunda Monday’s at 7:45 a.m.

Mar. 4, 7:45 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S Market St., Boston, faneuilhallmarketplace.com

Celebrity Author Series at The Concord Market

Concord Market’s Inaugural Celebrity Author Series will feature a book signing from Erin Byers-Murray this month. She's a Nashville-based food writer, cookbook author and magazine editor. Her latest book, “Grits, A Cultural & Culinary Journey Through the South,” explores a deep dive into Southern cuisine. Her book focuses on titular Southern staple grits, which were once overlooked as bland and boring. The signing will include recipe samples from Murray’s book, made by Concord Market Culinary director, chef Matt Molloy.

Mar. 10, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Concord Market, 77 Lowell Road, Concord, theconcordmarket.com

St. Patty’s Day Parade

Our mothers always told us to eat our greens. Do you think it counts as greens if we drink enough green beer? It's nearly that time once again, Boston. Get out your best green and orange clothes, and start mentally preparing. The St. Patty's Day Parade is coming back to South Boston on Mar. 17. The parade is going to kick off at Broadway Station and end at Andrew Square, finishing with a deafening roar of cheers. This is a quinnessential Boston holiday you don't want to miss.

Mar. 17, 1 p.m., starts at Broadway Station, South Boston, southbostonparade.org