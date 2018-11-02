5 free things to do in Boston this month, November 2018

November is here, and there are plenty of ways to have fun without breaking the bank. Here are five free things to do in Boston this month.

'Christopher Robin'

In celebration of the Museum of Fine Arts' new exhibit "Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic," the MFA is hosting a screening of Disney's "Christopher Robin." You can see the family-friendly flick for free, but make sure to get there early, as tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. Nov. 3, 10:30 a.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, mfa.org

Fenway Open Studios

See what local artists are cooking up in Fenway when this free celebration returns this month. Meet the makers in a variety of mediums and bring along a non-perishable food item for the annual food drive to help the Greater Boston Food Bank. Nov. 10-11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 30 Ipswich St., Boston, fenwaystudios.org

Veterans for Peace Parade

Join local veterans as they celebrate the holiday with a call for peace. The annual Veterans Day celebration will take place from Boston Common to Faneuil Hall and will feature readings of poetry and prose, as well as songs. Nov. 11, noon, various locations, Boston, masspeaceaction.org

Blink! Light and Sound Show

The holiday season arrives in Boston with the return of the fan-favorite light show. See the Blink! festivities when they take over Faneuil Hall once again at the end of November. Nov. 28-Jan. 1, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, faneuilhallmarketplace.com

Boston Common Tree Lighting

The annual celebration returns to Boston Common to close out the month. The festivities will include a special ice skating show on the Frog Pond as well as an appearance by Mayor Marty Walsh, who'll help light the massive holiday tree. Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Boston Common, Boston, bostonfrogpond.com