5 free things to do in Boston this month, August 2018

We're heading into the last month of summer, which means there isn't a lot of time left to enjoy all that the season has to offer in the city. Make the most of the final few weeks—without breaking the bank—with our guide to all the best free things to do in Boston this month.

Free things to do in Boston this month

Outdoor movies

The clock is ticking on outdoor movie season, so grab a blanket and some popcorn and head to one of these free screenings around the city this month. There are a slew of great, al fresco flicks on the schedule for August. The Museum of Fine Arts' Sunset Cinema series will show Hayao Miyazaki’s 1984 sci-fi film "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind" on Aug. 9. Free Friday Flicks at the Hatch Shell have a number of awesome screenings lined up, including "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" on Aug. 3, "Coco" on Aug. 10, "Beauty and the Beast" on Aug. 17 and "Thor: Ragnarok" on Aug. 24. Meanwhile, the weekly family film fest at the Prudential Center has "The Incredibles" on Aug. 4, "Mulan" on Aug. 11, "Tarzan" on Aug. 18 and "A Wrinkle in Time" on Aug. 25.

Somerville Flea Opening Day

Celebrate the opening day for the Somerville Flea this month. The open-air market is kicking things off in August with a day of live music, vintage and artisan vendors, plus a beer garden by Remnant Brewing.

Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Somerville Flea, 52 Holland St., Somerville, thesomervilleflea.com

18th annual GospelFest

New England's largest celebration of gospel music returns to City Hall Plaza this month. Hear the sweet sounds of local and national gospel performers when the show returns Aug. 12.

Aug. 12, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston, boston.gov/calendar/18th-annual-gospelfest

Wicked Good Festival

Enjoy a fun, free day of music at the Common this month. 88.9 WERS' first-ever Wicked Good Festival will take over the park with performaces by Bleachers, Buffalo Tom, Juliana Hatfield, Air Traffic Controller and more on Aug. 18.

Aug. 18, noon-8 p.m., Boston Common, Boston, wers.org/wickedgood

99th anniversary of Saint Anthony's Feast

Out of all the free things to do in Boston this month, only has taken over the streets of theNorth End every year for nearly a century. The weekend of festivities include an epic,10-hour "Grand Procession," delicious food vendors, live entertainment and so much more.

Aug. 23-26, Saint Anthony's Club, 203 Endicott St., Boston, stanthonysfeast.com