5 free things to do in Boston this month, May 2018

Events are always a bit more fun when they're free, and luckily there are plenty of things to do in Boston this May that won't cost you a penny. From festivals to block parties, here are the top free events happening around the city this month.

Lawn on D

The popular outdoor space and its iconic swings open for the season beginning May 1. There are a slew of fun events that are set to take over Lawn on D this month, including a face painting and live music party for Cinco de Mayo weekend, screenings of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and other classics on Thursday movie nights and more.

Opens May 1, 420 D St., Boston, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

Boston Calling Block Parties

The annual block party music series returns to the Greenway's Dewey Square Park this month. The festivities are free to attend and open to the public, but guests must be 21 or older as alcohol is available for purchase. The fun kicks off May 10 and will be held at the park every Thursday through Sept. 13.

May 10-Sept. 13, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Dewey Square Park, Boston, rosekennedygreenway.org

PorchFest 2018

The porches of Somerville will once again turn into impromptu stages for performers when PorchFest returns this month. The annual celebration of local musicians will take place on May 12 at homes west of Willow Ave. between noon and 2 p.m.; on Willow Ave. to Central St. between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; and east of Central St. between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

May 12, noon- 6 p.m., various locations, somervilleartscouncil.org/porchfest

Revere Beach Kite Festival

Hundreds of kites will take over Revere Beach later this month when the annual Kite Festival returns on May 20. The free festivities will take place right in front of the famed Kelly’s Roast Beef, and the first 300 children under the age of 12 to stop by will receive a complimentary kite.

May 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Revere Beach, Revere, reverebeachpartnership.com/events

Memorial Day Open House at the MFA

Celebrate Memorial Day with the Museum of Fine Arts this month. The MFA is hosting a free open house on the holiday featuring art-making activities, a multidisciplinary concert by teens from Sociedad Latina, plus local artist Nora Valdez will talk about her new exhibition "Immigration Nation: A Community Art Project."

May 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, mfa.org