10 Fun things to do in Boston this weekend, August 8-11

Need some help making weekend plans? We’ve got you covered. From festivals to concerts and more, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

50th Annual Chinatown August Moon Festival

As one of the best fests in the city, the annual August Moon Festival is a seriously awesome celebration of Chinese culture. Stop by the festivities on Sunday to check out two stages of live performances, featuring dancing, music and martial arts. Food, street vendors, arts and crafts and more will also be on hand.

Aug. 11, 10 a.m., Phillips Square 1 Harrison Ave., Boston, ccbaboston.org

9th Annual Boston African Festival

The annual celebration of African art and culture is one of the summer’s can’t miss events, and routinely brings out thousands of attendees each year. Head to Boston Common on Saturday for a full day of fun, featuring an awesome lineup of artists and musicians, as well as fashion, food, vendors and more.

Aug. 10, 10 a.m., Boston Common, 139 Tremont St., Boston, africanfestivalofboston.com

19th Annual GospelFest

For almost two decades, the city has proven to be a hub for gospel music with this annual event, the largest of its kind in New England. The festivities return to City Hall Plaza on Sunday with another special showcase of national and local talent, including appearances by Todd Dulaney, Tamar St. Julien and Phil Thompson.

Aug. 11, 5 p.m., City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston, boston.gov/calendar/19th-annual-gospelfest

Rob Delaney

The Boston-bred comic returns to the Hub this weekend for a night of laughs at The Wilbur. Fresh off a cameo appearance in the new The Fast and the Furious spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw, the Catastrophe star will perform two shows on Thursday night.

Aug. 8, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $27+, thewilbur.com

Jay Mohr

The former Saturday Night Live star and comedy veteran is back in Boston for one night only this weekend. See Mohr show off his stand-up chops when he takes over Laugh Boston on Sunday night.

Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $27, laughboston.com

Jimmy Buffett

The king of yacht rock sails into Boston this weekend. That’s ready, get ready to head to Margaritaville, Parrotheads, because Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are heading to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Saturday night.

Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S Main St., Mansfield, $115+, livenation.com

Nelly, TLC and Florida

And if hip-hop is more your speed, then head to the Xfinity Center on Sunday night instead to see a trio of top acts. Instead of chasing waterfalls, get hot in here with wild ones Nelly, TLC and Florida when they perform in Mansfield this weekend.

Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S Main St., Mansfield, $25+, livenation.com

Khalid

Fresh off the release of his second studio album “Free Spirit,” Khalid is shipping back up to Boston this weekend as his latest tour rolls into town. See the rising star perform hits off his newest record when his world tour stops at the TD Garden on Saturday night.

Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $45+, tdgarden.com

‘The Kitchen’

The latest comic book movie to hit the big screen is thankfully devoid of caped crusaders and costumed vigilantes. Instead, this crime drama based on the hit Vertigo mini-series stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss as the wives of New York mobsters who decide to get involved with a life of crime after their husbands get pinched by the FBI.

Opens Aug. 9, various locations, thekitchenmovie.com

Axe throwing at Bully Boy Distillers

Relax with an axe this weekend. Enjoy a cocktail at Bully Boy Distillers while learning how to toss an axe with Adventure Activities, who are bringing their mobile throwing trailer to the venue for a day of fun.

Aug. 11, 2 p.m., Bully Boy Distillers, 44 Cedric St., Boston, bullyboydistillers.com