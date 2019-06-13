Fun things to do in Boston this weekend, June 14-16

Need some help making weekend plans? We’ve got you covered. From Billie Eilish to beer fests, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is taking the music world by storm and has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the world thanks to hits like “Bad Guy” and “Bury a Friend.” The eclectic, indie-pop singer will take over the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion when her “When We All Fall Asleep” tour comes to Boston this weekend. June 14, 7:30 p.m., Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave., livenation.com

Boston Fuzzstival 2019

Back for its seventh year, this two-day celebration returns to ONCE Somerville this weekend. The fest will feature an awesome lineup of local and regional musicians, including Blue Ray, Squitch and Wild Painting. June 14-15, ONCE Somerville, 155 Highland Ave., Somerville, $20, oncesomerville.com

Funk Boston

Get a little funky when this wild and sour beer fest brings the brews to the Cyclorama this weekend. Guests will get a chance to taste samples of over 100 beers from dozens of breweries during sessions throughout the two-day affair. June 14-15, 539 Tremont St., 21+, $65+, beeradvocate.com/funk

Kiss Concert 2019

See all your favorite musical stars in one place when the annual Kiss Concert returns to the Xfinity Center this weekend. This year’s lineup includes Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding, Bryce Vine, plus the Jonas Brothers and special guest Lil Jon. June 16, 4:30 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield, $23.50+, livenation.com

“Love, Simon”

In honor of Pride Month, the Somerville Media Center is hosting a free screening of the hit film “Love, Simon” at the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park in Assembly Row on Saturday. Community organizations will be handing out giveaways prior to the screening, and the movie is set to start at dusk that evening. June 15, 7 p.m., Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row, Somerville, free, eventbrite.com

Luis Miguel

Now that the Stanley Cup is in the rearview mirror, the TD Garden will once again play home to some amazing concerts this summer. This weekend, acclaimed Latin singer Luis Miguel will serenade audiences when he brings his latest tour to the venue on Saturday night. June 15, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, $29.95+, tdgarden.com

“Men in Black: International”

The latest entry in the alien-busting franchise finally hits theaters this weekend. This time around, “Thor” stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will wear the iconic black suits instead of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as they uncover a global plot that’s truly out of this world. Opens June 14, various locations, meninblack.com

“Miss Saigon”

The latest production of the classic musical by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil kicks off its run at the Boston Opera House this month. “Miss Saigon” revolves around the story of a doomed romance between a Marine and a South Vietnamese bargirl during the Vietnam War. Through June 30, Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., $20+, bostonoperahouse.com

Raphael Bob-Waksberg

The creator of the hit Netflix animated comedy “Bojack Horseman” will be in Boston on Friday night. Bob-Waksberg will appear at the Brattle Theatre to discuss his new book “Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory: Stories” with moderator Jonny Sun. June 14, 6 p.m., Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, $6+, harvard.com

Silent Disco

Who said you couldn’t party while keeping the noise down? Take part in a silent disco over at The Rockwell in Somerville this weekend. The festivities will feature three DJs playing everything for throwback jams to EDM tracks and today’s top hits. June 14, 9:30 p.m., The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville, 21+, $10+, eventbrite.com