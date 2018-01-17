12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

FOOD & DRINKS

We Miss You, Barry

If the current state of affairs has got you down, stop by Somerville Brewing to raise a glass to former president Barack Obama. The brewery is bringing back it’s special #ThanksObama nitro stout this weekend, with a portion of the proceeds from each pint sold going towards the Obama Foundation.

Jan. 19-21, 5 p.m.-midnight, 15 Ward St., Somerville, slumbrew.com

Free lobster rolls at Moon Bar

Warm up with a hot lobster roll at Moon Bar this weekend. Located below the Mooncusser Fish House, the Back Bay bar is giving away free lobsters to the first 10 customers who order the new menu item each day through Saturday. Normally priced at $29 each, the lobster roll is tossed in a beurre rouge sauce and served on a fresh, griddled potato bun.

Through Jan. 20, opens at 4 p.m., 304 Stuart St., Boston, moonbarboston.com

ARTS & CULTURE

"A Night with Janis Joplin"

Celebrate what would've been the late singer's 75th birthday this weekend at this epic show about the first queen of rock n' roll. Newton native Kelly McIntyre plays the legendary rocker in "A Night with Janis Joplin," which takes over the Shubert Theatre Friday and Saturday.

Jan. 19-20, Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston, $35+, bochcenter.org

Tony Kushner and Sarah Vowell

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Tony Kushner will join author Sarah Vowell at the Sanders Theatre on Saturday to discuss the life and legacy of President Abraham Lincoln. Kushner received an Oscar nomination for penning the screenplay for Steven Spielberg’s 2012 drama “Lincoln,” starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

Jan. 20, 8 p.m., Sanders Theatre, 45 Quincy St., Cambridge, $30-$65, celebrityseries.org

Ottawa International Animation Festival

Experience some of the most provocative and cutting-edge animation at this special presentation of the Ottawa International Animation Festival by the ICA. The museum will be showcasing the best selections from the fest’s 2017 installment.

Jan. 20-21, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, $10, icaboston.org

MOVIES

“Thelma”

Starring Eili Harboe as the titular character, “Thelma” is a chilling horror movie about a girl who discovers she has psychokinetic powers after falling in love with another girl. The flick was selected as Norway’s entry for this year’s Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards.

Jan. 19-25, Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, $9-$11, brattlefilm.org

MUSIC

Dead Prez

Known for their socially conscious lyrics and stance against corporate media, the groundbreaking hip-hop duo Dead Prez will take over Brighton Music Hall on Saturday night. Freshfromde and Massachasuetts’ own P. Goods will join stic.man and M-1 at this weekend’s show.

Jan. 20, 8 p.m., Brighton Music Hall, 158 Brighton Ave., Boston, $20-$25, crossroadspresents.com

Bow Wow

It’s been years since Bow Wow dropped Lil’ from his moniker, but he’s still going strong with a seventh studio album reportedly in the works. He’ll take over the Goldroom at Bijou on Friday night along with Yung Tut and DJ Tao.

Jan. 19, 10 p.m., Bijou Nightclub, 51 Stuart St., Boston, $15, bijouboston.com

COMEDY

Second City

The legendary improv comedy group that’s helped launched everyone from Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Dan Aykroyd plans to bring the laughs to Boston on Sunday. See the next generation of stars when Second City’s “Look Both Ways Before Talking” show stops at The Wilbur.

Jan. 21, 7 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $25, thewilbur.com

Tim Dillon

Hailed as the city’s funniest comic at the 2016 New York Comedy Festival, rising star Tim Dillon hopes he can make Bostonians crack up when he stops by Laugh Boston this weekend. Dillon has been featured on a slew comedy programs over the years, including “Last Comic Standing,” “The Chris Gethard Show” and “WYFD with Big Jay Oakerson.”

Jan. 18 and 20, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $20, laughboston.com

GOING OUT

Tantra Speed Date

Singles have a new way to mingle. Head to the Arts at the Armory for Tantra Speed Date, a Puja-inspired event where attendees will be guided through mindful, yoga-like exercises where they can meet potential suitors in a more playful and atmosphere.

Jan. 18, 7 -p.m.-9:30 p.m., Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville, $35-$60, artsatthearmory.org

Salsa Nights

Get ready to shake your groove thing inside Quincy Market at Faneuil Hall this weekend. Metamovements will be offering free salsa lessons on Thursday, followed by an evening of dancing, with music by DJ Rob Suave.

Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 South Market Building, Boston, free, faneuilhallmarketplace.com