Fun things to do in Boston for St. Paddy’s Day 2019

It’s no secret that Boston is filled with Irish-Americans. The American Census Bureau reported that 20% of people living in Boston claimed to be of Irish ancestry. That’s nearly a quarter of Boston who bleed green—luckily for the rest of us, you only need the spirit of an Irishman to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day. This is our guide for the best five things to do for St. Paddy’s Day 2019.
Celtic Sojourn with Brian O’Donovan
WGBH’s concert series returns this year with its 12th annual A St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn with Brian O’Donovan. Per tradition, the concert returns to Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre for two shows on Saturday, March 16. The matinee concludes the concert series on March 17 at the Cabot Theatre. Guests can enjoy the musical talents of The Friel Sisters, Yann Falquet and Pascal Gemme, Keith Murphy and Katie McNally and Neil Pearlman, and more!
Through March 17, various locations, $26+, wgbh.org
Recommended Slideshows
- There's fanfic at The Met and it's all because of the Tale of Genji21 Pictures
- Oscars 2019: Red carpet looks and full list of winners36 Pictures
Pipe Night at Double Chin
This year, the Asian fusion restaurant, Double Chin, is hosting a special celebration for St. Paddy’s Day. Guests can decorate St. Paddy’s Day-inspired water pipes, participate in trivia and giveaways and enjoy St. Paddy’s Day menu and drink items. Your first is included, up to a $10 value.
March 12, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 86 Harrison Avenue, $60, doublechinbos.com
Beat Brew Hall St. Paddy’s Celebration
Beat Brew Hall is hosting a St. Paddy’s celebration on Saturday, March 15 with Harpoon Brewery and Jameson Irish Whiskey. Guests can enjoy live music by Irish singer and songwriter Katie McD, TJovi Ginen and more, along with Irish-inspired dishes. Executive Chef Patrick Engage is serving an a la carte menu featuring Corned Beef and Cabbage, and a traditional Irish breakfast.
March 16, 11 p.m.-2 a.m., 13A Brattle St, Cambridge, beatbrewhall.com
Pub crawls for St. Patrick's Day
A classic staple of St. Paddy’s Day for Boston is pub crawling. Partygoers have multiple chances to catch a crawl throughout the weekend at Fenway and Faneuil Hall. These crawls are making stops at some of Boston’s best venues— Hard Rock, Mija Cantina, Son’s of Boston and more!
March 15-17, various locations, $7.77+, pubcrawls.com
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Last but not least, the St. Paddy’s Day Parade is still a favorite for celebrating the big day. Get out your favorite green and orange clothes, and have some aspirin and Gatorade on stand by for the morning. The parade is going to kick off at Broadway Station and end at Andrew Square, finishing with a deafening roar of cheers. This is one Boston holiday you don’t want to miss.
March 17, 1 p.m., South Boston, southbostonparade.org