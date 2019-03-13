Fun things to do in Boston for St. Paddy’s Day 2019

It’s no secret that Boston is filled with Irish-Americans. The American Census Bureau reported that 20% of people living in Boston claimed to be of Irish ancestry. That’s nearly a quarter of Boston who bleed green—luckily for the rest of us, you only need the spirit of an Irishman to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day. This is our guide for the best five things to do for St. Paddy’s Day 2019.

Celtic Sojourn with Brian O’Donovan

Pipe Night at Double Chin

This year, the Asian fusion restaurant, Double Chin, is hosting a special celebration for St. Paddy’s Day. Guests can decorate St. Paddy’s Day-inspired water pipes, participate in trivia and giveaways and enjoy St. Paddy’s Day menu and drink items. Your first is included, up to a $10 value. March 12, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 86 Harrison Avenue, $60, doublechinbos.com

Beat Brew Hall St. Paddy’s Celebration

Beat Brew Hall is hosting a St. Paddy’s celebration on Saturday, March 15 with Harpoon Brewery and Jameson Irish Whiskey. Guests can enjoy live music by Irish singer and songwriter Katie McD, TJovi Ginen and more, along with Irish-inspired dishes. Executive Chef Patrick Engage is serving an a la carte menu featuring Corned Beef and Cabbage, and a traditional Irish breakfast. March 16, 11 p.m.-2 a.m., 13A Brattle St, Cambridge, beatbrewhall.com Related Articles 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade: Route, Street Closures, Start Time

12 fun things to do in Boston for Valentine's Day, Presidents' Day weekend

Pub crawls for St. Patrick's Day

A classic staple of St. Paddy’s Day for Boston is pub crawling. Partygoers have multiple chances to catch a crawl throughout the weekend at Fenway and Faneuil Hall. These crawls are making stops at some of Boston’s best venues— Hard Rock, Mija Cantina, Son’s of Boston and more! March 15-17, various locations, $7.77+, pubcrawls.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade