Winter is here: Game of Thrones-inspired pop-up bar returns to Boston

2019 is shaping up to be a great year for Game of Thrones fans. Not only is the eighth and final season set to premiere on HBO this spring, but a pop-up Game of Thrones bar will once again set up shop in Boston, just in time for winter's arrival.

After a successful debut in 2018, The Patio at Precinct Kitchen + Bar is bringing back it's popular pop-up inspired by the hit fantasy series. The Game of Thrones bar will return to the Back Bay hot spot with all kinds of goodies fit for a Lannister, beginning Friday, Jan. 11.

Game of Thrones bar returns to Boston

This time around, guests can expect the outdoor space at Precinct to be transformed into three spaces that represent the famous families of Westeros, which of course includes the Starks, the Lannisters and the Targaryens. Chill outside while wearing a (faux) fur like Jon Snow, or head indoors to relive the infamous Red Wedding. Don't worry about betrayals, though, as no one is going to end up like Robb and Catelyn Stark.

In addition to the festive decor, the pop-up Game of Thrones bar will feature a number of food and drink specials that are fit for everyone from Ser Gregor Clegane to Tyrion Lannister.

Feast on a 32 oz. tomahawk ribeye steak for two - appropriately dubbed The Mountain - served with grilled white asparagus, fondant potatoes and red chimichurri. Channel your inner Khaleesi and order up a Dracarys flaming cocktail, made with Flor de Cana rum 4 year, lime juice, simple syrup and muddled dragon fruit.

Aside from the all the food and drinks, guests can also book a special overnight stay at the Loews Hotel, which is offering a Night King package featuring themed decor, drinks in specialty mugs and glasses, plus (faux) fur robe so you can rule over your kingdom in style. The package will be available to book from the beginning of the pop-up on Jan. 11 through its end on Feb. 2, for $359 per night.