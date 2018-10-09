Harpoon beers you need to know about this fall

Autumn is always a good time to enjoy a few brews, especially if you're a fan of Harpoon beers. Not only is the Boston-based brewery a great place to celebrate Oktoberfest, but it also has a number of exciting new offerings to sip on this season. Here are a few new Harpoon beers you should know about this fall.

Dunkin’ Coffee Porter

There are two things that Bostonians love: a great brew and a cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee. The iconic local brands have teamed up for a new collaboration, the Dunkin' Coffee Porter.

The new beer debuted during Dunktoberfest, a special Oktoberfest celebration at Harpoon, earlier this fall. According to a release, the Dunkin' Coffee Porter will be available in 12 oz. bottles, as well as on draft at selection locations around the eastern United States. The new beer features a 6 percent ABV, and is "a malty tasting brew" that has espresso and dark chocolate aromas.

"Dunkin’ has been there for us since the early days when getting the brewery up and running required a lot of beer, and even more coffee," Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Harpoon Brewery, said in a release. "We couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to the company that’s helped fuel our success than to create something special for our fans by combining the taste of their favorite morning brew with one of ours."

Rec. League

A light brew that doesn't taste like one, this new addition to the lineup of Harpoon beers is a great for cooling down after a day of fun with friends. A hazy-style pale ale with 3.8 percent ABV, the Rec. League features a combination of hops, sea salt, buckwheat and chia. The brew is available on draft at both Harpoon breweries in New England, as well as in 16 oz. cans and on draft at select locations around Massachusetts.

Loma Brewing

While this isn't technically a new Harpoon offering, the Boston-based brewery is teaming up with the California-based brewpub Loma Brewing Company to dstirbute Greek God of Hops Double IPA and Appeasement IPA in Massachusetts and Rhode Island this fall. What makes this collaboration even more special is that former Red Sox star Kevin Youkilis is a co-founder of Loma.

According to a release, the Appeasement IPA has a 7 percent ABV and features modern American hops, blueberryand stone fruit hop flavors, while the Greek God of Hops is a 9 percent ABV double IPA. Both styles of beers will be available for fans to pick up in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans.

"Bringing Loma Brewing Company beers to Boston has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful to the folks at Harpoon Brewery for helping us make this happen," Youkilis said in a release. "Boston is an incredible city with a great taste for beer. I’m thrilled to bring home a taste of the Golden State to help celebrate everything this city has to offer."