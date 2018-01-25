Harpoon makes Super Bowl beer bet with Philadelphia brewery

The taste of defeat isn't sweet, unless you happen to be on the losing end of a bet involving beer.

Boston's Harpoon Brewery and Philadelphia's Yards Brewing Company are joining in on the Super Bowl fun with a "Battle of the Beers" contest. If the Eagles find a way to beat the Patriots in the big game, Harpoon employees will have to endure the shame of wearing an Eagles jersey to work for a day while pouring out glasses of Yards brews.

Of course, it's more than likely that New England will end up victorious, which means the folks at Yards will probably end up wearing Patriots jerseys to work as the serve up some Harpoon for a day down in the City of Brotherly Love.

"While we’d like to try Yards Brewing Company’s delicious ales someday, we’re confident we’ll be serving nothing but lots of Harpoon after the big game next weekend," Harpoon CEO and co-founder Dan Kenary said in a statement. "When the Patriots take home the W, we’ll be celebrating with a cool pint of Harpoon IPA and smiles on our faces, knowing that everyone at Yards Brewing Company is doing the same. Go Pats!"

Besides engaging in a friendly football rivaly, both breweries also plan on giving back to their hometowns.

Harpoon is donating $1 for every pint of Harpoon Fresh Tracks sold at the brewery's beer hall, plus an additional $10 for every keg of the beer sold in Boston. The proceeds will go to benefit the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma and Innovation and the Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Yards will make similar donations for each pint and keg of Philly Pale Ale sold, with proceeds going to benefit Prevention Point, an organization dealing with the opioid crisis in Philadelphia.