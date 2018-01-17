HBO brings Harry Potter Hogwarts House Challenges to Boston

See props from the films, test your wizarding knowledge and more.

Celebrate the "Harry Potter" film series streaming on HBO at this special event in Boston. Photo by Warner Bros.

Fans in Boston won't need to wait for the release of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" this fall to get their Harry Potter fix.

In honor of the iconic fantasy film series recently joining HBO's streaming lineup, the network will bring what it's calling the Hogwarts House Challenges to Atlanta, Denver and the Hub this month. The special event will set up shop at the Revere Hotel Boston Common on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Teams of Harry Potter lovers will get to put their wizarding knowledge to the test in a series of challenges and trivia, so now's probably a good time to start binge watching all the movies again. Fans will also be able to win prizes by competing in various categories, including best costume, best team photo and more.

Attendees will also get the chance to check out actual props from the film series, including Tom Riddle’s diary with Basilisk fang, Lucius Malfoy’s “Caught” poster, Horace Slughorn’s hourglass, Bellatrix Lestrange’s dagger and “Magical Drafts and Potions” textbook.

While the main Harry Potter series is set across the pond in Great Britain, Massachusetts actually has a bit of a connection with J.K. Rowling's ever-expanding world of witches and wizards. Not only did Salem Witch Trials play a part in the early history of magic in North America, but the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardy, aka the U.S. version of Hogwarts, is also located in the Bay State, according to posts on Rowling's Pottermore website.

It'll be interesting to see if either of these are mentioned in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts" sequel, which is set to hit theaters on Nov. 16.

As for the upcoming Hogwarts House Challenges, space is limited, and tickets can be snagged via a link on HBO's Facebook page.

If you go:

Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m., Revere Hotel Boston Common, 200 Stuart St., Boston