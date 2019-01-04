A pivot to healthy eating after the New Year isn’t a novel concept, but the nutritious eateries that opened in 2018—and those about to open—may make sticking to that pledge feel a little fresher. Here are a few healthy restaurants in Boston you need to know about.

7 healthy restaurants in Boston you need to know about in 2019

In Season Food Shop

The newest resident of Somerville’s Bow Market is a grocery specializing in local, seasonal produce, plus prepared foods made with the same ethos. Its grab-and-go options will include soups, salads, grain bowls and more.

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

Mighty Love Food

Mighty Love Food seeks to disprove the notion that nutritious food can’t be filling by offering hearty dishes like vegetable frittatas, vegan mac & cheese and a black bean-and-mushroom-based “Unburger.” Salad bowls like the “Blue Groove” with buffalo roast cauliflower make up the core of its menu, and come in sandwich or wrap form, too. 155 Milk St.

Nourish Your Soul

This suburban juicery, which had existing locations in West Medford and Winchester, broke Boston ground in 2018 with a Beacon Hill spot. That’s where you’ll find cold-pressed juices, vegan smoothies and healthy dishes like forbidden rice salads and nut butter toasts. 282 Cambridge St.

Rhythm’N Wraps

What began as a food truck has become a full-time vendor of vegetarian wraps in Packard’s Corner. The brick-and-mortar serves punny wraps like the “Wrappers Delight” with smoked tempeh “bacon” and special sauce alongside Indian-style plates and fried tofu tacos. 1096 Commonwealth Ave.

Tatte

The ever-expanding bakery and café opened new locations in the Seaport and near Northeastern University in 2018, and will soon open their first location downtown. That’s great news for anyone looking to grab a crunchy halloumi salad or a farro bowl on the go. Various locations

Whole Heart Provisions

This local fast-casual spot serving meatless bowls had a big 2018, opening its second and third locations in Central Square and Harvard Square, respectively. The signature bowls that made its original Allston location—like the “Cassie” filled with Japanese eggplant, crispy chickpeas and creamy harrisa sauce—haven’t changed. Various locations

Zing Bowl

A trip to the mall food court doesn’t typically end with healthy eating, but Zing Bowl changed that equation by opening within CambridgeSide this year. Trust us: you’ll be glad you replaced your Taco Bell run with a quick acai bowl or a nutty green salad with quinoa. 100 Cambridgeside Pl., Cambridge