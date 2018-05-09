12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Party all night long at the MFA, rock out at PorchFest and more.

The weather is finally cooperating, which means it's time to kick the Netflix nights to the curb and experience all the best things to do in Boston this weekend. From parties at museums to neighborhood-wide music fests, here are all the events you don't want to miss.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Big Mouth Off: Massmouth's Storytelling Championship

Boston is a city of champions—even when it comes to telling stories. The Somerville Theatre is hosting the Big Mouth Off on Thursday night, Massmouth's storytelling slam season finale. Stop by to see ten locals compete for the title of the Hub's top teller.

May 10, 8 p.m., Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville, $25, somervilletheatre.com

Brookline Cherry Blossom Festival

April showers have given way to May flowers. Head to Brookline High School on Sunday to see the cherry blossoms in bloom while enjoying live music, food and more. A celebration of Japanese culture, the festivities will include taiko drumming, great grub by vendors like Snappy Kitchen and Itadaki Izakaya, as well as a kimono kitsuke demonstration.

May 12, noon-4 p.m., Brookline High School Quad, 115 Greenough St., Brookline, $10-$20 suggested donation, brooklinecherryblossom.com

COMEDY

Pauly Shore

Relive the glory days of the '90s with Pauly Shore at Laugh Boston this weekend. The "Encino Man" actor and comedian is set to perform five straight shows at the club through Saturday night.

May 10-12, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $25, laughboston.com

Whose Wine Is It Anyway?

City Winery is teaming up with Improv Asylum for a fun night of laughs and vino. Enjoy some of the city's top improv comics while sipping on flights of wine.

May 12, 7:30 p.m., City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston, $47+, citywinery.com

FOOD & DRINKS

New England Cider Week Spring Preview Party

Before New England Cider Week returns this fall, get a head start on the celebration with a special preview party at The Hawthorne. The festivities will include tastings of spring releases, meet and greets with cider makers, and more.

May 12, noon-3 p.m., The Hawthorne, 500A Commonwealth Ave., Boston, free, eventbrite.com/e/new-england-cider-week-2018-spring-preview-party-tickets-45492978724

Copley Square Farmers Market

The farmers market at Copley Square finally opens for the season this weekend. Stop by on Tuesdays and Fridays to check out a wide array of local produce and meet from over two dozen Massachusetts farmers.

May 11-Nov. 20, Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 139 St. James Ave., Boston, massfarmersmarkets.org/copley

GOING OUT

Boston Calling Block Party

The fun returns to Dewey Square Park on Thursday night. The weekly Boston Calling Block Party series is back with another awesome lineup of local musicians, plus lawn games and a cash bar with plenty of beer and wine offerings, including Miller Lite, Two Hats Lime, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel Summer Shandy, Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water and rosé by Barefoot Wine.

May 10-Sept. 13, Thursdays, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Dewey Square Park, 600 Atlantic Ave., Boston, free, 21+, bostoncalling.com/blockparties

Masquarade Ball

Party in style at The Brahmin on Saturday night. The Back Bay lounge is hosting a masquarade ball, complete with court jesters, a live DJ, plus a buffet featuring everything from goat cheese arancini bites to truffled tater tots. Make sure to dress to impress.

May 12, 8 p.m., The Brahmin, 33 Stanhope St., Boston, $30, thebrahmin.com

MFA Late Nites

The last late night party of the season takes over the Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday night. Swing by to enjopy music by DJ Leah V in the Shapiro Family Courtyard, an outdoor beer garden, after hours bites and more.

May 12, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $15-$20, mfa.org

MUSIC

Boston Pops

The Boston Pops kicked off their 2018 season this week with an opening night performance featuring Andy Grammer. The pop singer will be back for the Presidents at the Pops show on Thursday night. Other highlights from this weekend include the Leonard Bernstein Centennial Tribute on Friday, followed by a pair of shows featuring Disney Broadway stars on Friday and Saturday.

Through June 16, Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, bso.org

Kygo

The Norwegian DJ superstar takes over the TD Garden on Friday night. Following the show, Kygo will head to The Grand for a special after party featuring a performance by Frank Walker.

May 12, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, $35+, tdgarden.com

PorchFest

The streets of Somerville will be filled with music this weekend. The annual PorchFest celebration returns on Saturday afternoon feautring performances by dozens of local musicians.

May 12, noon- 6 p.m., various locations, somervilleartscouncil.org/porchfest