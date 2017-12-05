Holiday gift guide: Where to shop in Boston

Say hello to your mothuh with a local gift this season.

Welcome to the season of weeping wallets. Your bank account may take a hit this holiday season, but the good news is we’ve rounded up some of Boston’s neatest local shops and organizations in this handy gift guide.

For the chocolate lover

Cardullo’s literally boasts a wall of chocolate featuring both local and European brands, as well as a selection of worldly candies, wines, beers and specialty foods. 6 Brattle St., Cambridge, cardullos.com

Boston’s own L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolate has been in business for 30 years now—and its hot chocolate is legend. Grab a box of bonbons or a bag of milk drinking chocolate. 220 Clarendon St., Boston, burdickchocolate.com

The chocolate powerhouse that is Ghirardelli is bringing back its popular peppermint bark for the holidays, including peppermint bark hot cocoa and assorted gift collections. N2053, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 South Market Street, Boston, ghirardelli.com

For the men

Get your manly man a trim and shave at Ball & Buck, a classic barbershop and in-house atelier making no-frills, quality apparel—everything from the perfect pant to boots to durable winter jackets. 144-B Newbury St., Boston, ballandbuck.com

For the ultimate sports fan, I Love Boston Sports merges Boston’s athletic teams with cultural and artistic iconography. Imagine a print of the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” but with Patriots players crossing the street; da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” but with the Celtics. You get the idea. Faneuil Hall & the Prudential Center, ilovebostonsports.com

Neanderthals may have died off 40,000 years ago, but men will remain enduringly mesmerized by fire. Diablo Glass School offers glassblowing and flameworking classes, as well as private lessons. Prices range from $60-130. 123 Terrace St., Boston, diabloglassschool.com

Something wacky

Oddity and tchotchke purveyor Black Ink sells the things you didn’t think you needed until you glimpsed them in person. Mad Libs? A cat-shaped kitchen sponge? Japanese Bento boxes? Hen napkin rings? For something unique and slightly off-center, Black Ink is where it’s at. 101 Charles St., Boston, blackinkboston.com

The Museum of Fine Arts’ retail outpost is a print and poster shop meets bookstore meets knickknackery, with one-of-a-kind items ranging from kitchen aprons to toys to cookbooks to jewelry. Hit the shop now for Takashi Murakami-themed clothing and goods while he’s on view at the museum through the spring. 465 Huntington Ave, Boston, mfashop.com

Who doesn’t long for a good communal soak now and then? Relieve some stress at Inman Oasis, where you can submerge with strangers (just $13 for a half-hour) or book yourself a private bath in 30, 45 and hourlong increments. Gift certificates available. 243 Hampshire St., Cambridge, inmanoasis.com

For the ladies

The South End’s Olives & Grace is committed to selling aesthetically pleasing items anyone would love, such as small-batch sriracha sauce, wall tapestries, handmade Mexican throws, leather goods, ceramics and other homewares. 623 Tremont St., Boston, olivesandgrace.com

Harvard Square institution Oona’s nestles rebranded a year ago and now sells its hand-curated vintage pieces alongside smaller indie labels like Artemis Design Co. and its coveted line of smoking shoes and velvet slippers. 210 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, oonasboston.com

For the constantly curious, the Boston Center for Adult Education offers a bevy of classes—everything from Spanish lessons to poetry to cheese tastings to cocktail-making to celebrity chef cooking classes. 122 Arlington St., Boston, bcae.org

Feel good gifts

Local jewelers Colby Davis of Boston partnered with ALS ONE to raise money for Alzheimer’s research with a silver pendant retailing for $110—$60 from each sale goes back to ALS ONE. colbydavisofboston.com