Color-changing ice castles are back in New Hampshire

New Englanders are probably sick of the freezing weather right now, but it might be worth braving the cold to see Ice Castles return to New Hampshire this weekend.

The Utah-based company's hand-crafted, "acre-sized" attraction is set to open once again in Lincoln on Friday, Jan. 5. The towering, 25-million-pound playground is pretty incredible, featuring everything from ice-carved tunnels and slides to frozen thrones and color-changing LED lights that sparkle along to music during the night.

"We are excited to bring Ice Castles back to Lincoln, New Hampshire for a fourth year," Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis said in a statement. "Every year, the castles are different. We create an entirely new and unique design each season."

In addition to New Hampshire, Ice Castles will set up shop in three other locations across the U.S., including Midway, Utah, Dillon, Colorado and Stillwater, Minnesota. There will also be a pair of Canadian castles this year in Edmonton, Alberta and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Aside from being the perfect spot for an icy selfie, these amazing attractions also seem like the best places to belt out a rendition of "Let It Go" like Elsa. It makes sense, then, that Ice Castles will have a "Frozen"-style princess on hand for photo opportunities on Saturdays and Sundays.

And for guests who need a little heat during their chilly trip outdoors, fire performances will take place on Friday and Saturday nights, complete with fire breathing, hula and more.

If you plan on swinging by this winter wonderland, organizers suggest wearing boots and buying tickets online ahead of time. They also recommend that parents bring along sleds instead of strollers to help transport their little ones.

The Ice Castles attraction will be open every day except on Tuesdays. Tickets are $13.95-$21 for visitors 12 and up, while kids between the ages of 4 and 11 can stop by for $9.95-$16.

If you go:

Ice Castles, Hobo Railroad, Lincoln, New Hampshire, icecastles.com