The igloos are back at this rooftop bar in Boston

Sip on cocktails all winter long at this Seaport hotspot.

The igloos at Lookout at the Envoy Hotel in Boston. Photo Provided

Winter isn't exactly the best season for drinking outdoors, but you can escape the chilly weather at this rooftop bar in Boston.

As the temperatures begin to dip, the Lookout Rooftop and Bar, located atop the Envoy Hotel, is once again home to a pop-up igloo bar. Visitors can sip on cocktails and take in a sweeping view of the Seaport, all while staying cozy inside one of six heated igloos.

According to the Lookout website, up to 10 people can sit inside one of the enclosures at a time, which are offered on a first come, first serve basis. Drinks can be ordered from inside an igloo via a special button, which causes the igloo to light up in order to notify a server to swing by.

Each person who gets to try out the igloo experience will also be provided with a fleece blanket to keep themselves warm.

Surprisingly the igloos, which debuted at Lookout last winter, are actually meant to serve as domes for gardening.

"The igloos are technically for gardening," Lookout's general manager Rob Saunders told Metro earlier this year. "We were trying to figure out ways to utilize the rooftop space, so we put some LED lights, a [space] heater and a ceiling light fixture into them."

Judging by all the posts on social media, it looks like locals are already flocking to the igloos.

#igloo A post shared by Morgan Christiansen (@morganandgoose) on Dec 1, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

❄️❄️❄️ A post shared by Liz Robinson (@mylifeisliz_) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

There's still plenty of time to catch these rooftop igloos, as they'll be sticking around until April 16, 2018. Check them out for yourself Wednesdays through Saturdays, between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

If you go:

Through April 16, Wednesdays-Saturdays, 4-10 p.m., Lookout Rooftop and Bar, Envoy Hotel, 70 Sleeper St., outlookkitchenandbar.com/lookout-rooftop-and-bar