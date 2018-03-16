James Comey book tour stops in Boston this spring

The James Comey book tour finally hits the road this spring.

Earlier this week, Axios revealed the schedule for the former FBI director's tour in support of his new book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership." According to the post, Comey will be travelling across the country throughout the months of April and May, including a stop at the Back Bay Events Center in Boston on April 29.

Online tickets to next month's event in the Hub are set to go on sale at 9 a.m. on March 20.

There's been a lot of interest in Comey's foray into the literary world, which his publishers say will cover his views on "good, ethical leadership." It will reportedly feature "examples from some of the highest-stakes situations in the past two decades of American government," as well as "yet-unheard anecdotes from his long and distinguished career."

James Comey book tour

There's also speculation that the book will touch on Comey's high-profile firing by President Donald Trump in the midst of the ongoing Russia investigation. However, not much is really known about what will actually be included, as publisher Flatiron Books is taking some added measures to ensure the manuscript stays secret until it hits the shelves on April 18.

According to Politico, Comey's book is being "stored under a code name" as to avoid any leaks by staffers. Workers at the warehouses that are shipping ""A Higher Loyalty" are being asked to sign nondisclosure agreements as well.

In addition to the tour, Comey will be making a trio of network television appearances ahead of the book's relase. The former FBI director is expected to stop by ABC News' "20/20" for a special interview with George Stephanopoulos on April 15, folowed by chats on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on April 17 and "The View" on April 18.

Comey isn't the only high-profile figure who's got a tour this spring, as author Michael Wolff is making the rounds too in support of his controversial book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." Wolff's tour stops at the Shubert Theatre in Boston on April 7.