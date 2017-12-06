Joe Biden brings 'American Promise' tour to Medford

The former vice president is heading back to Massachusetts this winter.

Massachusetts is getting a double dose of Joe Biden this winter.

The former vice president is heading back to the Bay State in 2018 when his "American Promise" tour stops in Medford. The famed politician has been hitting the road over the past few months to promote his recently published memoir "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

The "American Promise" tour took a trip to Boston on Monday, Dec. 4, as Vice President Biden stopped by the Wilbur Theatre for a chat with former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw. In addition to discussing the book, the Pennsylvania native snapped photos with several of his fans in attendance.

Vice President Biden will return to Massachusetts on Feb. 1 when his tour swings by the Chevalier Theatre in Medford. Pre-sale tickets are available now, while public onsale tickets can be purchased beginning on Friday, Dec. 8.

Each ticket will come with a copy of "Promise Me, Dad," and those who splurge for VIP tickets will receive a meet and greet opportunity with Vice President Biden, where they can snap a photo as well as take home a signed copy of the memoir.

The upcoming appearance may be one of the last times to him before he makes another run for office. Vice President Biden hinted that he may very well enter the 2020 presidential race during an interview on "Today" in November.

"I honest to God haven't made up my mind about that,'' he said. "I'm not closing the door. I've been around too long."

If you go:

Feb. 1, 8 p.m., Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford, $42-$412, chevaliertheatre.com