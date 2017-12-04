Julian Edelman to read new children's book at Christmas event

The Patriots star will bring some holiday cheer to the Seaport this week.

Julian Edelman may be injured, but he's keeping himself busy this holiday season.

The Patriots star and proud new papa will read his latest children's book at the 6th annual Christmas in the City Celebrity Holiday Tree and Wreath Auction on Dec. 7. Fans who stop by the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center on Thursday night will get to see the first public reading of Edelman's "Flying High 2," a follow-up to his 2016 book about the adventures of a football-loving squirrel named Jules and his teammates, including a goat named Tom.

According to a release, "Flying High 2" will chronicle Jules' "journey of a lifetime competing in the Super Bowl," so it's basically a kid-friendly recap of New England's amazing run in the playoffs last season.

In addition to the book reading, the event will also feature a live auction, which will include items ranging from a Christmas tree decorated by Edelman to signed copies of the wide receiver's new book. All proceeds will go to benefit Christmas in the City, a volunteer run organization that donates toys and clothing to kids in need.

“I'm a longtime supporter of Christmas in the City and the work they do to help children in need,” Edelman said in a statement. “I recently became a father and am grateful to be part of bringing joy to boys and girls during a time when their family may not be able to do it all on their own. We can all use a little help at times and Christmas in the City offers that to families struggling with homelessness and other issues."

The event will serve as the kick-off for Chirstmas in the City's annual toy drive as well. The organization asks that attendees bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate.

If you go:

Dec. 7, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center, One Seaport Lane, $40, citc2017.eventbrite.com