Justin Timberlake's 'Man of the Woods' tour is coming to Boston

The singer is bringing sexy back to the Hub in 2018.

Justin Timberlake will be taking a trip to Boston later this spring.

The "SexyBack" and "Can't Stop This Feeling!" singer announced this week that he'll be hitting the road again this year with his "Man of the Woods" tour. As of now, Timberlake is set to perform in 27 cities across North America, kicking off with a March 3 show at Toronto's Air Canada Centre.

The former NSYNC star will make his way to the Hub on April 4 for a Wednesday night performance at the TD Garden, just a few weeks after he takes the stage at New York's Madison Square Garden on March 21. The fun is scheduled to wrap up on May 30 in Timberlake's hometown of Memphis.

According to a video posted on Timberlake's Instagram account, the singer's latest tour, which coincides with the release of his new album "Man of the Woods" on Feb. 2, is inspired by nature and the outdoors.

"The outdoors were the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That's the main idea," Timberlake said in the video. "The tour will be able to bring the outside in."

Timberlake has a busy 2018 ahead of him, as the singer is also set to perform at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, his first halftime show appearance since the infamous Janet Jackson incident at the 2004 Super Bowl.

Tickets to Timberlake's show at the TD Garden will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 16.

If you go:

April 4, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, tdgarden.com