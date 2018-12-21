Home for the holidays with Lake Street Dive

It’s been a big year for Lake Street Dive.

The beloved band, which formed in Boston more than a decade ago, released their sixth album “Free Yourself Up” in May, taking over the charts with their catchy single “Good Kisser.” The hit record was also their first with newcomer Akie Bermiss, as the keyboardist joined the group after touring with them in 2017.

Now, Lake Street Dive plans to end 2018 in style with a big show back in their old backyard of Boston on New Year’s Eve. Bassist Bridget Kearney, a Tufts and New England Conservatory of Music alum, tells Metro that it’s “a total dream” to get the chance to play at the Wang Theatre, especially during such a festive occasion.

Known for their ability to seamlessly transition between genres as well as their funky covers, Lake Street Dive will have a few surprises for fans on New Year’s Eve.

Bridget Kearney talks Lake Street Dive New Year's Eve show, Tom Brady and Boston

“There’s some extra special covers,” Kearney says. “There’s also going to be a horn section playing with us. That’s being put together and arranged by our friend Omar Thomas, who also went to New England Conservatory with us.”

A few other friends will also join the group for the show, including Grammy-nominated singer Emily King and fellow Boston-bred artist Dietrich Strause.

Kearney can’t wait to return to the Hub, as she and the rest of Lake Street Dive have many fond memories of the city. In particular, the bassist recalls working as a vendor at Fenway Park before hitting it big as a musician, where she once sold foam fingers to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“There’s the high priced seats, so you know when you walk into the section that there’s a chance that Stephen King or Tom Brady or some other celeb will be there,” Kearney explains. “I think he was there with his nieces or something and he bought a couple of foam fingers for the children that were with him. He was very polite!”

When it comes to the city’s music scene, Kearney credits the students from the various music schools in Boston for creating an environment that pushed them to break out of their comfort zones as artists.

“It encourages you to experiment,” Kearney says, recalling her past gigs at Club Passim and Toad in Cambridge. “Because we were in sort of an incubation phase when we were there, it gave us a chance to try things out.”

As for what’s next for the group, Kearney is looking forward to touring again with Lake Street Dive in 2019.

“We’re going to be hitting the road again,” Kearney says, noting that they’ll return to Europe for an extended run. “We’re going to be bringing these songs over there, which should be a blast.”

If you go:

Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston, $45+, bochcenter.org